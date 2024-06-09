Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel, israel, palestine, Tamer Nafar

Palestinian Rapper Tamer Nafar Creating Graphic Novel Set in Israel

Palestinian rapper Tamer Nafar, is writing a graphic novel, 2 ATMs, due out in 2028, set in the author’s hometown of Lyd, Israel.

Palestinian rapper Tamer Nafar, considered by many to be the godfather of Palestinian hip-hop, is writing two books, the second to be a graphic novel, 2 ATMs, due out in 2028, set in the author's hometown of Lyd, Israel, and features "a man caught between his day job as an upstanding bank clerk and his night gig selling drugs." The first book, 3Gs, due out in 2026, is a prose memoir that "tells the story of Nafar's life, his father's life, and his future daughter, tracing the past and future of Palestinian creativity."

Tamer Nafar, also an actor, screenwriter and social activist of Israeli citizenship is the leader and a founding member of DAM, the first Palestinian hip-hop group. In 2003, Israeli film director Anat Halachmi released the documentary Channels of Rage, which follows Tamer Nafar and DAM on one side and the right-wing rapper Kobi Shimoni on the other. In 2016, he starred in Junction 48 directed by Udi Aloni and written by Nafar and Oren Moverman. as a semi-autobiographical movie. He has also written for and starred in stage plays in Israel/Palestine and Europe.

Riva Hocherman at Metropolitan has acquired world rights to both books. Nafar was represented by his agent, Anjali Singh, at the Anjali Singh Agency, and this was the first deal made by Singh at her new agency. Singh is best known for having acquired and championed Marjane Satrapi's Persepolis after stumbling across it during a trip to Paris, as well as launching the careers of such authors as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Samantha Hunt. Her other graphic novel clients include Joel Christian Gill, Tessa Hulls, John Jennings, Deena Mohamed, Steenz, Salman Toor, and Ivy Noelle Weir.

Metropolitan Books, an imprint of Henry Holt, based in New York was established in 1995, and specialised in books about politics, history and current affairs.

