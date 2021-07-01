Pat Gleason, Sara Pichelli, Michael Dowling Draw Amazing Spider-Man

Last week, Marvel announced that a team of writers for Spider-Man Beyond would showrun the new run of Amazing Spider-Man from #75 onwards, Zeb Wells, Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, and Patrick Gleason, taking the comic book thrice-monthly, Now we know that Patrick Gleason will also be the lead artist, leading the design and doing the art on the over-sized Amazing Spider-Man #75 . Joining him Sara Pichelli, co-creator of Miles Morales doing her first work on Amazing Spider-Man, as well as Michael Dowling, known for his work on Black Cat. In addition, Arthur Adams will draw a cover for each issue.

Editor Nick Lowe stated, "When we started building 'Beyond,' we knew we had to pull out all the stops from the artistic side. That began with making sure Patrick Gleason was with us from the get-go as a writer AND an artist. His recent webhead covers have rocked the industry showing yet another element to the incredible career that we all saw on display during his run on Amazing Spider-Man. He quickly stepped up to be our artistic cornerstone, but we also needed to make sure that whoever else joined him were elite talents. Sara Pichelli is an absolute legend, creating some of the most impactful work of the last ten years. It's crazy to think this will be her first time drawing Amazing Spider-Man, and she's already blown us away with her masterful work. Michael Dowling's work on Unfollow and other works got him hired for Black Cat, but his work there showed us that he would be an absolute superstar, and his issues are already blowing our minds. And then, to be able to land Arthur Adams as our cover artist. I mean, from his classic X-Men Annuals to today, Arthur has defined the Marvel Universe visually as much as almost anyone. So to have him here? I'm beyond excited. And wait until we reveal the rest of our all-star roster!" The new storyline will begin on August the 14th for Free Comic Book Day in Spider-Man/Venom.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by PATRICK GLEASON

Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON & ZEB WELLS

Wraparound Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Webhead Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

On Sale 10/6!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76

Written by ZEB WELLS

Pencils by PATRICK GLEASON

Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON & ZEB WELLS

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

On Sale 10/13

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #77

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SARA PICHELLI

Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS, & KELLY THOMPSON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

On Sale 10/20!