Pat McCormick's Charley & Humphrey To Be A Comic Book In 2022

Darick Robertson, co-creator of Transmetropolitan and The Boys is lending his comics celebrity status to a new comic book from a new publisher, Pat McCormick's Charley & Humphrey from Acme Ink, out in January 2022. And it led me to deliver into some obscure Americana.

Charley and Humphrey were a puppet duo created by Pat McCormick in 1959 and featured on Oakland's KTVU as a children's program during the 1970s. After their show ended in 1976, the pair continued in Public Service Announcements (PSAs) with moral lessons for children. Charley was inspired by Dennis Weaver's character Chester on Gunsmoke and his sidekick Humphrey. Charley was a horse who wore a sea captain's hat, and Humphrey Hambone was a bulldog. In time, he'd added additional characters, "Sneezer," "Shagnasty Bear," and "Pussyfoot", the grand piano playing cat wearing sunglasses. Anf no one made jokes about those names at all. Would it still be so fondly remembered if it had been called Shagnasty And Pussyfoot? The characters followed McCormick when he signed with San Francisco's KGO-TV in 1961, and finally to KTVU where they starred in "The Charley and Humphrey Show" from 1972-1976 and they became a staple in afternoon PSAs. And now, they are to be a new comic book for January 2022. Must have been a hard-fought licence to nab.

CHARLEY & HUMPHREY #1

ACME INK

NOV211051

(W) Justin Sane (A) John Hageman (CA) Darick Robertson

Here comes the first exciting issue of Charley & Humphrey, with cover art by Darick Robertson! When a motley crew of fleas stow away on Charley, it's up to accident-prone Humphrey to save the day before the itchy interlopers ruin an important ceremony down at the Sea Horse Docks. Based upon the popular puppet characters created by Pat McCormick, which have delighted audiences for over 60 year! Get in on the adventures of America's favorite Dog and Pony show! In Shops: Dec 29, 2021 SRP: 3.99