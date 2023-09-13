Posted in: Boom, Comics, Current News | Tagged: Coda, patton oswalt, si spurrier

Patton Oswalt Calls Si Spurrier & Matia Bergara's Coda D&D On Shrooms

Si Spurrier and Matías Bergara's Coda return to comic shops today as Patton Oswalt tells folk "you simply MUST read" it.

It's Coda time! As Bleeding Cool previously reported, Si Spurrier is having an incredibly busy September with three new launches releasing over three weeks and seemed quite chuffed when I saw him at his Damn Them All signing with co-creator Charlie Adlard at Gosh Comics over the weekend.

The one this week is his critically acclaimed series from Boom Studios with Step By Bloody Step collaborator Matías Bergara – Coda – which makes its return to store shelves today. Having read the original 12-issue maxi-series and an advance of this week's new Coda #1, I'm not the only one looking forward to a return to this post-apocalyptic post-high fantasy world. Comedian, actor, and comics writer Patton Oswalt is even more enthusiastic, declaring, "You say you've never played Dungeons and Dragons on 'shrooms? Then you simply MUST read Spurrier and Bergara's Coda!"

The Eisner Award-Nominated series CODA is BACK this week and the premiere issue is in comic book shops TOMORROW! @pattonoswalt and others are on board! Will 𝙮𝙤𝙪 join Hum once again? pic.twitter.com/HrtmrlmAP3 — BOOM! Studios (@boomstudios) September 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

It does make one wonder if Boom slipped any other Dungeons and Dragons-playing celebrities like Joe Manganiello or Todd Stashwick a copy of Coda #1.

In the meantime, screenwriter of the upcoming The Batman Part II, Netflix's adaptation of Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr, and co-creator of the oft-nominated comic event series A Vicious Circle Mattson Tomlin also praised the high-octane fantasy series "Painting with all the violent and magical colours of their fucked up rainbow of a universe, Si Spurrier and Matias Bergara bring the goods! Dropping us in a hallucinatory world infected with magic and a colourful cast of absolute weirdos (including what I can only describe as a werewolf-hulk-unicorn!?) Coda's first issue has me hooked."

New and returning fans alike shouldn't miss the highly anticipated return of CODA! In comic books shop TOMORROW and struttin' this seal of approval from @mattsontomlin. Find A Shop ➜ https://t.co/SKnPBUWdMn pic.twitter.com/cVn8ktzymH — BOOM! Studios (@boomstudios) September 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The advance critic reviews are rolling in as well with Comic Book Revolution gushing "The pure imagination in every panel of Coda #1 makes this a home run of a start for this series." While Fanbase Press declares it is "going to be one of the best comic series of the year" and AIPT confirms it "lives up to all the hype and excitement."

No doubt not just because of Spurrier's unique approach to the storytelling through Hum's internal monologue and Bergara's immersive world-building, but in part because the first issue wastes no time in shaking up the status quo readers have come to expect. The most jarring change in the opening pages is that Hum's fan-favorite, cursing pentacorn Nag has gone missing, setting Hum on a quest to find his faithful companion even as magic threatens to return to the land. And trust me, if you are (as I am) a fan of Nag, you are wholly unprepared for what her bastard creators have done to her in this new series.

If you want to snag a copy at your local comic store, you won't want to wait. After all, Boom has had constant sellouts on their original series debuts in recent months, including Hunt For The Skinwalker #1, which sold out on the day of release, and two returning favourites Alice Never After #1 and Mech Cadets #1, which was spurred by its Netflix series hitting the global top 10 list.

Coda #1 is in stores today, Wednesday, September 13th.

CODA #1 (OF 5) CVR A BERGARA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230009

(W) Simon Spurrier (A/CA) Matias Bergara

In this brand new adventure in the Eisner Award-Nominated apocalyptic fantasy world of Coda, the despondent bard Hum finds a slice of tranquility with his wife, the Urken named Serka, in an ever-darkening, magic-less apocalypse – or so it seems. Prophecies of paradise and the return of magic? Hum is skeptical, while Serka faces difficult moral decisions on the road, with winter quickly approaching… New and returning fans alike shouldn't miss the highly anticipated return of Coda from GLAAD Media Award winning writer Simon Spurrier (Damn Them All, The Flash) and EW's 2019 Artist of the Year Mat as Bergara (Step By Bloody Step)!In Shops: Sep 13, 2023 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!