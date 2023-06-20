Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: boom studios, Coda, si spurrier

Si Spurrier Returns To Coda With Matias Bergara From Boom Studios

Coda, by Si Spurrier and Matías Bergara are returning to the book that made their name together in 2018 from Boom Studios.

Earlier today, Si Spurrier tweeted "I think today we drop an announcement for what is quite simply my dream project, with my dream collaborator. Hoping it'll quench all thirsts." as well as previously posting "Hmmm" with the following image. Or coda…

Because, yes, it's Coda, by Si Spurrier and Matías Bergara, who recently reunited on the haunting series Step By Bloody Step, now returning to the book that made their name together in 2018. Five years later, still published by Boom Studios, they are promising something familiar but something new from Boom Studios in September. As well as a Deluxe Edition of the original series coming in August.

In this brand new adventure in the apocalyptic fantasy world of Coda, the despondent bard Hum finds a slice of tranquility with his wife, the Urken named Serka, in an ever-darkening, magic-less apocalypse – or so it seems. Prophecies of paradise and the return of magic? Hum is skeptical, while Serka faces difficult moral decisions on the road, with winter quickly approaching…

Si Spurrier, who is also readying himself for the release of Uncanny Spider-Man states "It's Coda. It's Matias. It's about what happens after the magic dies. It's about muddling through and giant crabs and accursed moons and love and religion and kamikaze messenger-fairies and foul-mouthed unicorns and trying really really really hard not to go on quests. It's the funnest and most poisonous and best thing to write, ever, and I think it might be our best work yet."

Matías Bergara adds "Coda has been my absolute favourite book I have ever worked on. I prefer to call it a place, a dimension – one in which a part of me lives day by day in a state of curiosity and discovery. My greatest joy is seeing people reading and entering into this dimension with us."

"It's an absolute pleasure & privilege to welcome back one of Boom's seminal titles," said Executive Editor Eric Harburn. "In 2018, Si and Matías built a post-modern fantasy masterpiece that was years ahead of its time; in 2023, they're back to do it again with a new chapter in the lives of Hum, Serka, and the Nag."

Coda #1 has a main cover by Matías Bergara, with variants by Toni Infante and Nick Dragotta.

The long-awaited deluxe hardcover collection of the Eisner Award-nominated, despondent fantasy series from GLAAD Media Award-winning author Simon Spurrier and EW's 2019 Artist of the Year, Matías Bergara!

After an apocalypse which wiped out nearly all magic from a once-wondrous fantasy world, an antisocial former bard named Hum seeks a way to save the soul of his wife with nothing but a foul-tempered mutant unicorn and his wits to protect him. But in the process, he is unwillingly drawn into a brutal power struggle which will decide forever who rules the weird wasteland… Written by GLAAD Media Award-winning author Simon Spurrier (The Dreaming, Star Wars) and lavishly illustrated by Eisner Award-nominated artist Matías Bergara (Step By Bloody Step, John Constantine: Hellblazer), Coda is the Eisner Award-nominated relentless kaleidoscope of visual wonders, exploring high fantasy and the post-apocalypse through the lens of a curmudgeonly loner in search of his lost love. Collects Coda #1-12.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!