Mech Cadets Netflix Debut Drove Immediate Comic Book Sell Out

Wednesday saw the release of the first issue of Boom Studios’ newly retitled Mech Cadets series by Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa series.

Wednesday saw the release of the first issue of Boom Studios' new, retitled Mech Cadets by Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa series which was followed by the debut of their show by the same name globally on Netflix which debuted at #3 on the Netflix Kids chart and cracked the top 10 somewhere between The Witcher and Heartstopper over the weekend.

Boom has been promoting the Netflix animated series heavily on their various social channels with custom interview videos from the show's voice acting cast including Ming-Na Wen, and Josh Sundquist on Tik Tok with animation studio Polygon joining in as well with Brandon Soo Hoo, Debra Wilson and Victoria Grace.

The one-two punch of new comic series and new animated show led to an instant sell-out at Diamond Comic Distributors and a second printing announcement featuring a colour variation of the main cover by Miyazawa. Might that also be driven by the show confirming the new first appearance in Mech Cadets #1 we speculated on earlier ?

Because Mech Cadets #1 features the first appearance of the brand new character Franklin Olivetti… not to be confused with Frank Olivetti who debuted in the original Mech Cadet Yu #1. Franklin is Frank's older cousin in the comic book and also happens to be an above-knee amputee,a choice seemingly inspired by the show. Which probably means that the first appearance of the Olivetti from the show is in Mech Cadets #1, not Mech Cadet Yu #1, giving new readers a chance to snag a media tie-in first appearance now

.And for those speculating, they may want to consider the Mech Cadets #1 Boom Direct Reserve exclusive variant by Livio Ramondelli homaging the classic Bill Sienkiewicz cover to Transformers #1. With only 500 copies in the print run, it may not be around much longer.

In the meantime, you can watch the entire season of Mech Cadets on Netflix right now.

