Damn Them All In The Devil's Cut in The Daily LITG, 9th September 2023

It is hot in London. So perfect conditions for signings for The Devil's Cut and Damn Them To Hell at Gosh Comics and Forbidden Planet today.

Today's temperature has been revised up to 33 Centigrade. 91.4 in American. So perfect conditions for signings for The Devil's Cut and Damn Them To Hell at Gosh Comics and Forbidden Planet today. Quite the gathering of comic book talent, it seems with Si Spurrier, Charlie Adlard, Sofie Dodgson, Jim Campbell, Tom Muller, Jock, Tula Lotay, Lee Garbett, Jamie McKelvie, Ram V and Christian Ward spread across the two stores. And odds are, plenty of other comics folk turning up. As this goes live, I will be heading into town myself but Christian Ward was well ahead of me, already out and about two hours ago. Yesterday Tom Muller said "Buy the book, get an exclusive bookplate and get it all signed by the whole creative team! See you tomorrow!" Si Spurrier reports that his partner Emma Price who planned to attend will not be making it sadly, as she is stuck in France but adds " I sally forth unto the blighted capital. To provide sticky sweatsignatures for you, my steaming beloveds, COME." No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Kathleen O'Shea , writer and editor

, writer and editor Legendary comic creator on LEGION, Justice League, Superboy, Trinity Angels, Worlds Finest and Aquaman, Kevin Maguire.

Leslie Zahler, comic book colourist.

comic book colourist. Publisher of Slave Labor Graphics, and Justice League writer Dan Vado.

John Amor, artist on Judas The Last Days.

artist on Judas The Last Days. Manga editor and former Director of DC Manga, Asako Suzuki.

Jerry Prosser , co-creator of Comics' Greatest World, writer of Animal Man, editor of Sin City.

, co-creator of Comics' Greatest World, writer of Animal Man, editor of Sin City. Comic book agent Joaquin Garcia Marina.

George Shero of Shero Comics.

of Shero Comics. Creator and writer of Australian comic book Car Men, Mike Speakman.

David Price of the 11 O'Clock Comics Podcast.

of the 11 O'Clock Comics Podcast. Owner of Texan comic store Urban Legends, Aaron Settle.

Mike Speakman, creator of Carmen.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

