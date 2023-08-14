Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Coda, flash, si spurrier, Uncanny Nightcrawler

Si Spurrier Drops Three New #1s Across Three Weeks Of September

Si Spurrier used to write for Bleeding Cool and a favourite elsewhere. Next month, he’s relaunching three series from three publishers.

Once upon a time, Si Spurrier used to be a regular writer for Bleeding Cool. And he has remained a favourite here at Bleeding Cool. He seems a favourite elsewhere as well because next month, he's relaunching three new series from three different publishers.

First, Si Spurrier is part of the two biggest current initiatives at both DC and Marvel these days. At the end of September, he's bringing Wally West into the Dawn of DC in Flash #1 with legendary artist Mike Deodato on the 27th for a comic book of cosmic horror. The prior week on the 20th of September, he's teaming up with Lee Garbett to reimagine Nightcrawler as the Uncanny Spider-Man as part of the Fall Of X event.

And right before those two big debuts on September 13th, Si Spurrier is relaunching one of his most beloved, award-winning creator-owned series – Coda with Step By Bloody Step partner Matías Bergara from Boom Studios. In many ways, Coda is the series that put Spurrier on many readers, and retailers' radar and its yearlong initial run has become a perennial favourite. The series return has stores buzzing, and as I understand it, sales of the three individual Coda softcover collections doubled in July as retailers began placing initial orders for the relaunch. Notably all three volumes have sold out at Amazon.

That, of course, paled in comparison to the thousands of copies of the $50 Coda Deluxe Edition hardcover, which collects the entire initial run in a single volume with a brand new exclusive Step By Bloody Step short story by Si Spurrier and Bergara that bridges the gap between the original series and the new one.

The original series introduced readers to a post-apocalyptic post-high fantasy world where a silent bard named Hum roamed the magical wasteland on his filthy-mouthed pentacorn, The Nag, in search of his Urken wife, Serka. The series ended with a "happily ever after" of sorts, but we knew it couldn't last. The new series promises the return of magic… which can't possibly be good for Hum and his loved ones. And from what I'm hearing, the first issue kicks off with one of them going missing…

In addition to his big Dawn Of DC and Fall Of X debuts in September, will Si Spurrier be able to recapture the magic of his Eisner Award-nominated original series? We certainly hope so, the industry could use more series like Coda. And since today, Monday, August 14th is the first issue's Final Order Cutoff date, we kindly remind you to pre-order yours with your local comic shop lest you end up chasing a second printing.

CODA #1 (OF 5)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230009

JUL230010 – CODA #1 (OF 5) CVR B INFANTE – 4.99

JUL230011 – CODA #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV INFANTE – 4.99

JUL230012 – CODA #1 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV DRAGOTTA – 4.99

JUL230013 – CODA #1 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR BERGARA – 4.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Matias Bergara

In this brand new adventure in the Eisner Award-Nominated apocalyptic fantasy world of Coda, the despondent bard Hum finds a slice of tranquility with his wife, the Urken named Serka, in an ever-darkening, magic-less apocalypse – or so it seems.

Prophecies of paradise and the return of magic? Hum is skeptical, while Serka faces difficult moral decisions on the road, with winter quickly approaching…

New and returning fans alike shouldn't miss the highly anticipated return of Coda from GLAAD Media Award winning writer Simon Spurrier (Damn Them All, The Flash) and EW's 2019 Artist of the Year Mat as Bergara (Step By Bloody Step)!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CODA DLX ED HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230287

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Matias Bergara

After an apocalypse which wiped out nearly all magic from a once-wondrous fantasy world, an antisocial former bard named Hum seeks a way to save the soul of his wife with nothing but a foul-tempered mutant pentacorn and his wits to protect him. But in the process, he is unwillingly drawn into a brutal power struggle which will decide forever who rules the weird wasteland…

Written by GLAAD Media Award-winning author Simon Spurrier (The Dreaming, Damn Them All) and lavishly illustrated by Eisner Award-nominated artist Mat as Bergara (Step By Bloody Step, John Constantine: Hellblazer), Coda is the Eisner Award-nominated, relentless kaleidoscope of visual wonders, exploring high fantasy and the post-apocalypse through the lens of a curmudgeonly loner in search of his lost love.

For the first time ever, fans are treated to the entire series collected in a single over-sized, deluxe edition hardcover, featuring never-before-seen artwork from Mat as Bergara, and a brand new comic epilogue!

Collects Coda #1-12.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 49.99

THE FLASH #1

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR. and TRISH MULVIHILL

Variant covers by MIKE DEODATO JR. and DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 variant cover by JAMES HARREN

1:100 variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

Special foil variant cover by RAHZZAH ($7.99 US)

Creator Cover variant by ROSE BESCH

Blank sketch cover

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/26/23

Wally West has never been quicker, more fulfilled, more heroic. His loving family is around him. And yet something is off. Very off. His evolving understanding of his powers has opened Wally to new avenues of sci-fi adventure and attuned his senses to strange new ideas. Something whispers from the dark vibrations beyond the Speed Force, and as Wally experiments with creative new approaches to his powers he encounters new realms, mysterious allies, and mind-shattering terrors. A new era for the Scarlet Speedster begins now from the team of Si Spurrier (Coda, Damn Them All) and Mike Deodato Jr. (Avengers).

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

Si Spurrier (W) • Lee Garbett (A) • Cover by Tony Daniel

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG • Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by TBA • Virgin Variant Cover by TBA

Windowshades Variant Cover by DAVE WACHTER

THE NIGHTCRAWLING WALL-CRAWLER!

On the darkest of days, he is the spark in the shadows! After the devastating events of the Hellfire Gala, Kurt Wagner is on the run – and having the time of his life?! Swashbuckling about NYC in disguise, the Uncanny Wallcrawler sets aside his mutant angst and dedicates himself to the hero's life: saving civilians, hanging with fellow wallcrawlers, battling baddies, and hunting down the best pizza on the planet. But he can't ignore the mutant plight forever… Si Spurrier and Lee Garbett launch a joyful, sexy series that will shake Nightcrawler to his foundations – and have a hell of a good time doing it!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

