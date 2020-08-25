Paul Cornell Brings "I Walk With Monsters" to Vault Comics, November

I Walk With Monsters is a dark, heartfelt horror comic book series coming from Hugo-nominated Doctor Who writer Paul Cornell, artist Sally Cantirino and colourist Dearbhla Kelly.

In Jacey's past is the Important Man who took away her brother. Now Jacey has David, who sometimes transforms into a terrifying beast. Together, they've found a way to live–and to hunt, sniffing out men who prey on the vulnerable. But Jacey and David are about to run into the Important Man again. From Paul Cornell (Wolverine, Doctor Who, Elementary) and Sally Cantirino (Last Song, We Have To Go Back) comes a haunting story about the monsters that walk beside us all, and sometimes lurk within.

"I Walk with Monsters is my attempt to do what Stephen King does: to make a horror story that speaks of genuine horrors," said Paul Cornell. "It's about male violence and cycles of abuse. It's also a nightmare that's personal for me. It's taken a lot of digging to finally get here. Though it's a tough journey, I promise that if you get through it there's light at the end. It's a book I'm incredibly proud of."

"The ability to freely express anger is a privilege," added artist Sally Cantirino. "I understand Jacey in I Walk With Monsters. Jacey holds her anger, heartbreak, hurt, and betrayal deep in her chest. She enacts her revenge through a proxy with the power to attack, a visceral and violent version of the same impulse that had me singing or screaming along to a song about being attacked by monsters, or about being the monster myself. Anger makes you feel monstrous, or capable of monstrous things. But how you are allowed to express that anger is described by privilege, which is no small part of what we are investigating in I Walk With Monsters—a story that is very much meant to scare you."

I Walk With Monsters#1 is published in November, and will launch with variant covers by Nathan Gooden and Jen Hickman. Here's a look ahead.

Paul Cornell has written episodes of Elementary, Doctor Who, Primeval, Robin Hood and many other TV series, including his own children's show, Wavelength. He's worked for every major comics company, including his creator-owned series Saucer State for IDW and This Damned Band for Dark Horse, and runs for Marvel and DC on Batman and Robin, Wolverine and Young Avengers. He's the writer of the Lychford rural fantasy novellas from Tor.com Publishing. He's won the BSFA Award for his short fiction, an Eagle Award for his comics, a Hugo Award for his podcast and shares in a Writer's Guild Award for his Doctor Who. He's the co-host of Hammer House of Podcast. He has three new creator-owned comics series underway in 2020.

Sally Cantirino grew up in New Jersey and started making comics as a teenager after discovering "Love and Rockets" and lots of Vertigo stuff at the local library. She began self-publishing zines and comics in high school, and is an alumni of the Pre-College Program at the School of Visual Arts in NYC, and the Sequential Artists Workshop in Gainesville, Florida. Her comics work includes Last Song with Black Mask Studios, We Have To Go Back, and several other short stories, and has contributed to anthologies such Dead Beats, Everything Is Going Wrong, and You Died. She has also collaborated with World Champ Game Co on the games Protest Singer and Cobwebs, and has done artwork for bands like La Dispute and Murder By Death.