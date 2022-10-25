Paul Gattuso's Iconic Rocket Girl Cover on Punch Comics 20, at Auction

We've talked about the fascinating and sometimes weird comics from industry pioneer Harry Chesler several times in recent months. Chesler titles such as Punch Comics, Red Seal Comics, and Spotlight Comics among others run the gamut from crime, superheroes, humor — and often even horror. Although they technically preceded the era that Pre-Code Horror collectors usually focus on (1947-1954), their covers and contents make them impossible to ignore in this context. The Punch Comics series was one of the best titles of the line, and included wildly inventive covers by the likes of Gus Ricca, Charles Sultan, Paul Gattuso, and others as well. The cover of Punch Comics #20, credited to Gattuso (perhaps with the help of Ruben Moreira) is a great example of the series, and there's a Punch Comics #20 (Chesler, 1947) CGC FN 6.0 Cream to off-white pages as well as other issues of the series up for auction in the 2022 October 27 – 28 Halloween Pre-Code Horror and Crime Comics Showcase Auction #40207 at Heritage Auctions.

Along with Gus Ricca, distinctive stylist Paul Gattuso is one of the key artists who gave Chesler's comic books their unique look. Gattuso worked for Chesler beginning around 1944, on titles such as Dynamic Comics, Punch Comics and Scoop Comics among others. The character Black Dwarf who appeared in Spotlight Comics and Red Seal Comics is perhaps his best-remembered work, but his wildly creative covers on a range of titles were memorable due to his artistic style, and his usage of particular fantasy and horror elements. While it hardly seems risque from our modern perspective, the notion that the cover of Punch Comics #20 has a giant buzzard clutching a group of seemingly half-naked women has been unfailingly noted in price guides and auction blurbs over the years. Always a tough get and always in demand, there's a Punch Comics #20 (Chesler, 1947) CGC FN 6.0 Cream to off-white pages as well as other issues of the series up for auction in the 2022 October 27 – 28 Halloween Pre-Code Horror and Crime Comics Showcase Auction #40207 at Heritage Auctions. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information, you can check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters.

Punch Comics #20 (Chesler, 1947) CGC FN 6.0 Cream to off-white pages. The infamous Punch Comic #20, a book that had teenage boys going crazy back in 1947, but rather tame by today's standards. The "exposed breasts" cover, featuring Rocket Girl, was by Paul Gattuso. Joe Beck art. Overstreet 2022 FN 6.0 value = $774. CGC census 10/22: 5 in 6.0, 7 higher. CGC Grader Notes:

writing front cover

light crease left top of back cover

light creasing to cover

spine stress lines to cover View the certification for CGC Certification ID 2708907003.

