Peach Momoko's Sleeping Beauties Are Too Much for eBay

There won't be many more covers by Peach Momoko for non-Marvel comic books going forward, as she goes exclusive with Marvel. Well, here's a couple that you can't even sell on eBay. From the rather wonderful comic book Sleeping Beauties based on the original novel by Steven King and Owen King, and adapted by creative team Rio Youers and Alison Sampson, published by IDW.

The unfortunate seller Yasha Stacks found eBay deleting his listing for selling "adult items". Althouggh listing them as "Virgin covers" probably didn't help.

Peach Momoko is a Japanese illustrator who began exhibiting at US comic conventions back in 2014 and saw American publication with a couple of stories picked up by Grant Morrison when he was EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine. Since then she has become the hottest cover art variant creator in the business, increasingly in demand, drawing over a dozen covers for American publishers every month of late. That will have to change soon. Back in June, we ran a list of the prices some of Peach Momoko's cover variants were getting – that was four months ago, values have skyrocketed further since. A CGC 9.8 slabbed copy of her Strange Academy #1 cover for Marvel went on eBay for over $1500 while a 9.8 CGC of her cover for Ghost-Spider #1 just sold for $1000.

Sleeping Beauties tells the story of a disease that affects only women, forming a cocoon over their faces and keeping them in a comatose state. When the web-like substance is removed, the affected acts out violently, in a zombie-like, murderous rage. As one might when one discovers one's eBay listing has been removed for a couple of dots.

SLEEPING BEAUTIES #1 (OF 10)

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB200607

(W) Rio Youers (A) Alison Sampson (CA) Annie Wu

Based on the horror novel by Stephen and Owen King and adapted by Rio Youers (The Forgotten Girl) and Alison Sampson (Hit Girl, Winnebago Graveyard)! With A covers by Annie Wu (Black Canary, Hawkeye)! A strange sleeping sickness, known as Aurora, has fallen over the world, and strangest of all, it only affects women. In the small town of Dooling, a mysterious woman has walked out of the woods; she calls herself Eve and leaves a trail of carnage behind her. More mysterious: she's the only woman not falling asleep.In Shops: Jun 24, 2020 SRP: $3.99