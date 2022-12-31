Penguin Kids Design Assistant Sells Her Graphic Memoir To First Second

Lily Kim Qian, an illustrator and design assistant at Penguin Random House for Penguin Young Readers, has had the world rights to her debut graphic memoir Until We Meet Again, formerly titled Pareidolia, picked up by Robyn Chapman of publisher First Second which "tells the story of a young girl growing up in a loving but dysfunctional family in which an immigrant father struggles to play the role of sole caregiver and a mother grapples with her mental health."

Lily Kim Qian is a Chinese-Canadian artist based in New York who graduated with a BFA in illustration from Parsons the New School of Design in 2021. Lily is a recipient of the 2020 James Lee Foundation Scholarship, a winner of RoomFifty's Young Upstart Competition and the Global Design Graduate Showcase for the Illustration category in 2021. Her work was selected for the Kaunas Illustration Biennial and the Society of Illustrators Student Show in 2021. Her clients have included The New York Times, The New Yorker, Buzzfeed News, Slate, The On Being Project, and Rebel Girls.

Until We Meet Again will be published by First Second in the spring of 2025 anf Lily Kim Qian was represented by her agent Nicolas Grivel at the Nicolas Grivel Agency. First Second Books is a prominent and ground-breaking American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. Who is as brill as her surname sounds.

The illustrations here are from her Lily Kim Qian's website and make up the initial pitch for the project. The final art may well differ.