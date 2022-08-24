ПЕРЕМОГА: Victory for Ukraine: Tokyopop Anthology to Benefit Charity

ПЕРЕМОГА: Victory for Ukraine is a new full-color graphic novel anthology by Ukrainian creators highlighting the war in Ukraine from Tokyopop that debuts digitally on August 24th, Ukrainian Independence Day, with a print release on September 27th, 2022. Proceeds from the sales will go to Razom for Ukraine.

The war comes to readers (for ages 12+) in nine stories that humanize the conflict in Ukraine in a unique and emotionally lasting way with a focus on the heroism of the Ukrainian people and military in the face of overwhelming forces. Witness the struggles of brave defenders in cities like Kiev, Mariupol, Kherson, and Snake Island, and how the utter insanity and irony of the war is told from the standpoint of a looted Ukrainian washing machine and a humble farm tractor that wants to steal Russian tanks.

The stories in ПЕРЕМОГА : Victory for Ukraine:

Episode 1: "The Ghost of Kiev" – the now legendary story of an invincible ace Ukrainian fighter pilot – the Ghost of Kyiv – a man who protected hundreds of thousands of Kyivans, their children, and homes during the first 30 hours of a massive attack on the city when he shot down 6 Russian planes

Episode 2: "The Witch" – Witches hold a distinct and storied place in Ukrainian culture. Witness how Russian soldiers bent on terrorizing the civilian population find more than they bargain for when they meet a vengeful Ukrainian witch on a deserted road.

Episode 3: "Azov-Stal" – This story is about the Azov regiment, the marines, border guards, and policemen; who held out against incredible odds in the long-suffering city on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov; about the people who became hostages of the bloodthirsty military machine of the Russians.

Episode 4: "Looters" – The looting of the Russian army and the ironic fate of a Ukrainian washing machine

Episode 5: "Zmiinyi Island 13" –The now iconic battle for Snake Island, where a band of brave Ukrainian soldiers defied the Russian navy, and the proclaimed the legendary phrase that the world now knows – "Russian Warship F…ck Yourself."

Episode 6: "Throughout the Centuries" – Ordinary Ukrainians take up arms against the Russian army using ancient earthen ramparts called the Snake Walls, built during the time of Kyivan Rus by Princes Volodymyr the Great and Yaroslav the Wise in the 9th and 10th Centuries to defend their lands from attacks from the southeast by nomadic tribes. In WW2, they were part of the defense lines against the Nazis, and today they have helped to slow down and menace the advance of the invading Russian army.

Episode 7: "Brave Little Tractor" – An inspiring about an unlikely hero – a brave Ukrainian farm tractor that steals Russian army tanks

Episode 8: "Cyber Kherson" – An inspiring story of a new breed of Ukrainian rebels using technology to continue the struggle for democracy under brutal Russian occupation in the city of Kherson, located near Crimea and the eastern Donbas region.

Episode 9: "The Price of Victory" – How ordinary people in Ukraine went to war to defend their home, families, freedom and fight for the right to live in their own free country and determine their own futures.

"ПЕРЕМОГА: Victory for Ukraine grew out of tremendous upheaval caused by the invasion and my personal experience hosting some displaced families at my home in Berlin where I now reside," says Stu Levy, Founder/CEO of TOKYOPOP. "As I learned more about what was happening, we connected with the talented Ukrainian creators, artists, and writers that brought the book to life. These stories are vignettes originally created and published to inspire the people of Ukraine, but they will leave a lasting impression on readers around the world. The stories are steeped in the realities of the war but depicted in a very relatable way. We invite readers to discover this book and to stand for victory and freedom with the people of Ukraine."

A portion of the proceeds from ПЕРЕМОГА: Victory for Ukraine will be donated by TOKYOPOP to directly benefit Razom for Ukraine ("Razom" meaning "together" in Ukrainian), a non-profit Ukrainian-American human rights organization established to give direct support to the people of Ukraine in their pursuit of a democratic society with dignity, justice, and human and civil rights for all.

"We are very grateful to TOKYOPOP for this creative and exciting initiative," says Dora Chomiak, President of Razom for Ukraine. "At Razom, we focus on amplifying the voice of Ukrainians, and we are so excited to see Ukrainian creators participating in this collaboration. All contributions enable us to remain resolute in our mission to build a free and prosperous Ukraine. As Russia's war rages on, we need to continue to amplify Ukrainian voices and continue to provide critical medical supplies."

Eduard Akhramovych, Founder of the Ukrainian-based creative collective Art Nation, and General Producer of Victory for Ukraine, said, "My personal slogan is 'Create where you are.' We create new works even in times of war. The memorable events of the first weeks of the Ukrainian-Russian war and the exploits of ordinary Ukrainians inspired us to merge it in several stories to perpetuate the moments of resilience and courage of Ukrainians.

Writer Denys Fadieiev penned seven of the stories and added, "My dream is our victory against Russian militarism as soon as possible. We do everything possible for it and people around the world can become involved. Please support Ukraine. Even a few dollars can break the spine of the Russian monster."

ПЕРЕМОГА : Victory for Ukraine Creator Credits:

General Producer – Eduard Akhramovych

Project Leader – Vyacheslav Buhaiov

Managers – Oleksandr Fylypovych, Olha Vozniuk, Hennadii Shevchenko

Artists – Oleksandr Koreshkov (Episode 1), Kateryna Kosheleva (Episode 2), Yevhenii Tonchylov (Episode 3), Volodymyr Povoroznyk (Episode 4), Ihor Kurilin (Episode 5), Maksym Bohdanovskyi (Episode 6), Bohdana Vitkovska (Episode 7), Nazar Ponik (Episode 8), Kyrylo Malov (Episode 9)

Colors – Oleh Okuniev (Episode 3), Ihor Kurilin (Episode 8)

Cover Artists – Oleksii Bondarenko, Nazar Ponik

Writers – Denys Fadieiev (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9), Ruslan Samaryk (Episode 4), Bohdana Vitkovska (Episode 7)

Dialogue – Vyacheslav Buhaiov (Episodes 5, 8), Denys Fadieiev (Episodes 5, 8)

Interpreter – Hanna Andrieieva

Peremoha: Victory for Ukraine is distributed in North America by Independent Publishers Group and Diamond Book Distributors; eBook versions are available globally across all major digital platforms. More info can be found here.

ПЕРЕМОГА: Victory for Ukraine by Various

TOKYOPOP, Inc. | Digital Debut: August 24, 2022

Print Debut: September 27, 2022 | For Ages 12 & Up

96-Pages | Softcover ISBN: 9781427873224, $14.99 U.S.

eBook ISBN: 9781427873415, $7.99 U.S.