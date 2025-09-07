Posted in: Comics, Tokyopop | Tagged: Dani Bermúdez, Fidel De Tovar, manga, Perfiddion, spain, tokyopop

Perfeddion: TOKYOPOP to Publish Acclaimed Spanish Manga in 2026

TOKYOPOP will publish the first-ever English translation of acclaimed Spanish manga Perfeddion in 2026.

Perfeddion follows a family facing dark secrets at a mysterious house on the outskirts of town.

Creators Dani Bermúdez and Fidel De Tovar are celebrated voices in the Spanish manga scene.

The paranormal drama explores family, suspense, and the chilling rule: you will not run away without them.

TOKYOPOP has announced that it has licensed the North American Spanish and English publishing rights for Perfeddion, a one-shot manga by Spanish manga creators Dani Bermúdez and Fidel De Tovar. The paranormal drama is set for print and digital debut in 2026.

In Perfeddion, family reunion always brings surprises, but neither Liv nor the rest of the family could have imagined what awaits them at Perfeddion, the enigmatic house on the outskirts where Uncle Guido has moved and where he has summoned them to introduce them to his mysterious new girlfriend.

The shadows lurking in the house's hallways and the disturbing noises around it aren't mere paranormal phenomena, but something much darker than the family is prepared to face.

They don't know it, but Perfeddion has one rule: YOU WILL NOT RUN AWAY WITHOUT THEM.

"Spain has a long-established love affair with manga and a strong community of talented creators, writers and artists that are breaking new ground within the genre, and we are very pleased to announce Perfeddion," says Lena Atanassova, Editor-in-Chief of TOKYOPOP. "Dani Bermúdez's distinctive artwork brings to life a dark and evocative story by writer Fidel De Tovar that is sure to delight a variety of manga fans."

Dani Bermúdez, a passionate admirer of Japanese language and culture, is greatly influenced by cinema and video games. He studied Fine Arts at Llotja School and Illustration at Joso School. In 2005, he published his first manga series, Onegai Señorita, in Line Magazine. He contributed to two collective works, Let's Cook! (2012) and Olympics (2013). His first solo work as an artist, in collaboration with Fidel del Tovar, Arashiyama, la montaña de los deseos, has been multi-awarded and celebrated.

Fidel del Tovar is a trailblazing comic book writer, celebrated for his electrifying storytelling and poignant narratives. His acclaimed works, such as Arashiyama, la montaña de los deseos and Liquid Memories, showcase his talent for creating intricate plots and unforgettable characters. As a major voice in Planeta Manga, Fidel's versatility and emotional depth captivate readers worldwide. Beyond his published masterpieces, he energizes the comic community through vibrant conventions and insightful workshops.

