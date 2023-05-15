Peter David Returns to Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 Ahead Of Spider-Verse Spider-Man 2099 co-creator Peter David has written Symbiote Spider-Man 2099. that Marvel will be publishing in August.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse ended with a tease of Spider-Man 2099, who is to feature prominently in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. And the character's co-creator Peter David has written a comic book spinoff that Marvel will be publishing in August, as part of his run of past-set Symbiote-linked stories, Symbiote Spider-Man 2099.

However, Peter David has been suffering from major health issues of late, which have led to major financial issues as well, with actor Graham Murphy helping Peter's wife Kathleen David, with a GoFundMe. David has some health insurance through Marvel, but that only goes so far, and doesn't cover the changes that have had to be made to Peter David's living accommodation and other costs. In total, fans have raised $150,000 to help Peter David out. Donations have included $2250 from Todd Nauck, $2000 from Zeb Wells, and $1,000 each from Mark Evanier, Paul Levitz Tony Lee, Brian Vaughan, and Marc Guggenheim. Peter David wrote recently "I wanted to thank you all for your help. It has enabled Kathleen and I keep our heads above water. I am hoping to be able to walk soon and resume my normal life so I can return to writing comic books, novels and other forms of entertainment for you. My goal is to return to the life I left behind. You guys are one of the biggest things I miss. Along with my house, my wife, and everything I pray is waiting there when I return. I miss conventions and talking to you one on one. I miss telling stories. I still have stories but right now they are in my head rather than in a hard drive…well they are in my personal skull hard drive. I am looking forward at getting to the point that I will be cleared to come back to the activities I love. I miss you all very much."

Here, at least, is one of those stories that will be told in August, at the same time that his Spider-Man 2099 character for Marvel will be making many, many millions at the box-office. His campaign also got a boost alongside expectations that the Spider-Verse movie would be making $85 million, when Low Brow Studios tweeted "Peter David, the creator of Spider-Man 2099, a main character in Across The Spider-Verse, is dealing with several major medical issues. He also will make little to no money for the use of the character he created" and linked to his GoFundMe.