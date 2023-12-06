Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Image | Tagged: Ghost Machine, Peter Snejbjerg

Peter Snejbjerg Goes Exclusive With Ghost Machine For Hornsby & Halo

Danish comic book artist Peter Snejbjerg has signed an exclusive deal with Ghost Machine, published by Image Comics.

Danish comic book artist Peter Snejbjerg is probably best known for drawing BPRD and Lords Of Misrule from Dark Horse. So it seems fitting that just as Mark Millar moves his Millarworld books from Image to Dark Horse, Peter Snejberg signs an exclusive with Ghost Machine, published by Image Comics. The latest in the co-owned shared universe Ghost Machine crew that also includes Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Geoff Johns, Lamont Magee, Francis Manapul, Brad Meltzer, Ivan Reis, Peter J. Tomasi and Maytal Zchut.

Snejbjerg and Peter Tomasi, who had previously created DC Comics' supernatural war story The Light Brigade, will team up on Hornsby & Halo, part of the Family Odyssey universe launching in Ghost Machine #1, a 64-page one-shot out on the 24th of January, alongside Geiger, Redcoat, Rook: Exodus, The Rocketfellers and Hyde Street.

"In Hornsby & Halo, nothing less than peace between Heaven and Hell is at stake, as demon daughter Rose Hornsby and angel son Zach Halo are at the center of a cosmic family swap. It's Nature versus Nurture, as the age-old battle of Good and Evil is as simple as who speaks louder: the angel on Rose's shoulder, or the demon trying to crack Zach's halo. Teenage hormones have never been more epic."

"We are delighted and proud to welcome Peter into our growing Ghost Machine family. Peter brings a unique sensibility and style to all his art, and will no doubt enrich the quality we strive for in delivering the best books on the stands," said the Ghost Machine creators in a statement.

The four universes are now defined as the following;

The Unnamed; revealing a mysterious group of genre heroes from across history, featuring characters and titles like GEIGER, JUNKYARD JOE, REDCOAT and FIRST GHOST. A Geiger series, based on Geoff Johns and Gary Frank's hit comic of the same name, is already in development at Paramount TV with director Justin Simien. Rook: Exodus; a sprawling sci-fi epic which takes place in the far future, on a world where every aspect of nature is controlled by technology. The universe of Family Odysseys centering around the time displaced family, The Rocketfellers, as well Hornsby & Halo, which follows demon child Rose Hornsby and angel child Zach Halo at the center of a cosmic family swap to keep the peace between Heaven and Hell. Hyde Street, an epic horror universe and the name of one of Ghost Machine's lead series written by Geoff Johns and illustrated by Ivan Reis. Following Ghost Machine #1, Ghost Machine's titles will begin shipping in April 2024 with an all-new ongoing Geiger series, Redcoat and Rook: Exodus.

