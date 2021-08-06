Peter Takes Responsibility in Spider-Man Spider's Shadow #5 [Preview]

Spider-Man Spider's Shadow #5 is in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, concluding a story that asks: what if Marvel rehashed that Venomized storyline from a few years ago?" Oh, sorry, the actual question is "what if Spider-Man kept the Venom suit back in the day," and the answer is apparently that all the superheroes in the Marvel Universe get Venomized. Got it? Okay, good. So check out the final preview below.
SPIDER-MAN SPIDER'S SHADOW #5 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210665
(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Phil Noto
WHAT IF PETER PARKER BECAME VENOM?
By choosing to keep the symbiote, Spider-Man let himself become a monster. Now, with the help of Mary Jane and the Fantastic Four, he's managed to reclaim control. But if the symbiote can't have Peter, then it will just have to take the rest of the Marvel Universe. The shocking finale of this bold new approach to "What If..?" stories!
Rated T+
In Shops: 8/11/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUN210665 SPIDER-MAN SPIDER'S SHADOW #5 (OF 5), by (W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Phil Noto, in stores Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
