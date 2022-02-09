Phalanx, Resurrection & Assassins In This Week's Krakoan X-Men Comics

Do you remember this X-Men scene from House Of X #2? Part of the Many Lives Of Moira MacTaggert? The life when she turned herself into an assassin, killed the Trask family behind the mutant-hunting Sentinels, and it all happened anyway?

Well, this is how she ends up in The X Deaths of Wolverine #2. Which has even less Wolverine in it than #1, if you can imagine such a thing.

Back behind the sniper rifle and going through more changes. She is not alone, of course, and the resurrection technology – currently denied Moira Mactaggert – is making all manner of changes.

New Mutants #24 gives a new body and a new name to No-Girl…

Welcome to the X-Men, Cerebella. We don't really care whether you survive the experience, we can always resurrect you. Though it does give new resonance to Powers Of X #1…

A hundred years in the future, where No-girl – now Cerebella – is known as Cylobel.

She had no name then, either. All set up from the original month of launch… resurrected and stayed resurrected. Talking of whom…

Like they just did to Thunderbird. Nice costume and it still fits perfectly. But the X-Men have some special tailoring tricks for that kind of thing as we learned in Secret X-Men.

Yes, that's creepy. While also, the possibility of resurrection is letting Marrow be a little more… experimental.

Because back in New Mutants, there is the suggestion that soul bonds can be broken by the resurrection process – almost as if the soul thing isn't as automatic as the Krakoans have been led to believe.

So what team is Marrow part of? She's one of the Secret X-Men – or loser X-Men – and is considered the wildcard. Basically, she is how you get your Wolverine fix this week, because you don't get it in Wolverine.

This is basically it.

Although maybe Secret X-Men should have brought Cerebella with them as well?

As to what exactly this version of Wolverine is, an alien intruder who fell to Krakoa in an egg and is full of organic technology?

Not the greatest of surprises. We know the Phalanx are in the House Of X future. Indeed in one of Moira Mactaggert's removed timelines, the Phalanx were in control…

And ended up selling all life to intergalactic technological Dominion super-structures

This timeline was reset – and in Moira's original tenth timeline, the mutants defeated Phalanx and all the machines, with Celestials and Phoenix as weapons.

Forcing the Machine Days Of Future Past of which this version of Wolverine may be a part. Of course, Moira Mactaggert also has a part of the technovirus courtesy of Doug Ramsey and Warlock wanting to replace her missing limb.

But it seems that Moira Mactaggert is looking to regift that now…

Such stereotypical sexism there, having Moira Mactaggert stuck in the house doing the ironing… and least she's not making the other characters costumes with bust sizes lifted from Krakoa's resurrection records. But she's seen the future. She's lived it. And now someone is trying to rewrite it without her. For a start, they totally got rid of Wolverine…

