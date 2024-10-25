Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: massive, Pinupocalypse

Pinupocalypse Launches in Massive January 2025 Full Solicits

Andrew Tarusov, Brendan Jones and Igor Vyunyshev launch Pinupocalypse in Massive/Whatnot/Sumerian's January 2025 solicits.

PINUPOCALYPSE #1 (OF 6) CVR A FOXY FEATURE (MR)

MASSIVE

NOV240921

NOV240922 – PINUPOCALYPSE #1 (OF 6) CVR B TARUSOV (MR)

NOV240923 – PINUPOCALYPSE #1 (OF 6) CVR C CLASSIC HOMAGE (MR)

NOV240924 – PINUPOCALYPSE #1 (OF 6) CVR D THE WALKING RED HOMAGE (MR)

NOV240925 – PINUPOCALYPSE #1 (OF 6) CVR E 10 COPY INCV LOMBARDI (MR)

NOV240926 – PINUPOCALYPSE #1 (OF 6) CVR F 15 COPY INCV PIN UP MODEL (MR)

NOV240927 – PINUPOCALYPSE #1 (OF 6) CVR G 25 COPY INCV SHUBINA (MR)

NOV240928 – PINUPOCALYPSE #1 (OF 6) CVR H HORROR MOVIE HOMAGE (MR)

(W) Andrew Tarusov, Brendan Jones (A) Igor Vyunyshev (A / CA) Andrew Tarusov

Series Creator and Artist Andrew Tarusov delivers this iconic feature image of one of our two leading ladies, Foxy, as she prepares to fight an army of the undead. Stay tuned for next month when our other leading lady, Roxy, gets her own feature cover image.

Pinupocalypse is a mix of 50's sci-fi and horror tropes reimagined with a clever twist. Set in 1950's small town America, this satirical adventure pits two stylish pin-up girls against hordes of zombies and aliens. Inspired by Hollywood filmmakers like Ed Wood, Sam Raimi and Edgar Wright, Pinupocalypse is an out-of-this-world story with a Gil Elvgren aesthetic to titillate readers!

It's Foxy's birthday, and with money in her pocket, she's on a mission to find the perfect dress! That is until an explosion rocks the small town of Pinupolis and startles her out of the dressing room. Surrounded by suspicious green smoke, Foxy emerges to find that everyone else in town has turned into zombies!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER TP (MR)

MASSIVE

NOV240931

(W) David Crownson (A) Joey Vazquez, Sylvain Repos, Marissa Louise, Matteo Illuminati (A / CA) Courtland Ellis

Django Unchained meets Buffy The Vampire Slayer in Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer, a supernatural comic series based on the true life of the freedom fighter herself that is flavored with genre liberties in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.

When slave owners can't stop the formidable warrior Harriet Tubman, they call in the help of Vampires, Werewolves, Witches, and Demons to stop her. Harriet Tubman must lead a family of slaves to freedom while battling an army of darkness. Soon to be an original series on Disney+!

Volume One cover by Courtland Ellis, Dreamworks Storyboard Artist and HTDS interior Artist, who delivers an iconic cover for the groundbreaking series.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER TP 1ST PRINT ED (MR)

LIQUID KILL VOL 2 #4 (OF 4) CVR A IUMAZARK (MR)

MASSIVE

NOV240939

NOV240940 – LIQUID KILL VOL 2 #4 (OF 4) CVR B SARMENTO (MR)

NOV240941 – LIQUID KILL VOL 2 #4 (OF 4) CVR C HOMAGE (MR)

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A / CA) Gabriel Iumazark

LIQUID KILL follows sadist-slaughtering vigilantes as they encounter pure evil in a blood-soaked cyberpunk future (à la GHOST IN THE SHELL meets JOHN WICK) written by the creators of the critically-acclaimed series IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT and artist Gabriel Iumazark (Boom! Studios).

Kai's confidence is shaken after witnessing the climax of a sacrificial ceremony in the underground temple. She and her sisters are losing this fight and it's time to level-up her vengeance! But is she too late to save Sylla and does she have the strength to defeat this evil?

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

VAMPIRO ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE #4 (OF 5) CVR A PEGASO (MR)

MASSIVE

NOV240942

NOV240943 – VAMPIRO ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE #4 (OF 5) CVR B NAPALM (MR)

NOV240944 – VAMPIRO ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE #4 (OF 5) CVR C COLAPIETRO (MR

(W) Michael Kingston (A) El Terrorifico Dr. Napalm (CA) Pegaso

Hand painted cover by legendary artist Pegaso (Tinieblas: El Hijo de la Noche, Kalimán, John Carter: Warlord of Mars), who, along with Rafael Gallur (covers for issue 1 and 2) is considered one of the two maestros of lucha libre comic cover art.

Every guitarist knows his name. His performances are the stuff of legend. He's played all over the world, but his face has never graced a single concert poster. He's never advertised. He just…appears!

It's an action-packed duel in the desert! The Bonneville is out of commission and our heroes are pinned down by The Bad Habit…and the blazing desert sun! Can Estrella and Everitt hold off the shotgun-wielding Sisters of Mercy? Can Vamp survive an all-out war against Abaddon-the Black Queen of the Abyss? And what role does The Monster Cop and his film school dropout nephew have to play in all of this?

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

CROW DEAD TIME TP VOL 01 (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

NOV241836

(W) James O'Barr, John Wagner (A) Alex Maleev (CA) Christian Rosado

The Crow: Dead Time, one of the series best stories returns to print.

Set against the rugged backdrop of the late 1860s, Joshua, a man driven by a deep sense of justice, is left for dead by a ruthless band of renegade soldiers. As he lies dying, a mysterious crow appears, whispering a dark promise-that time is no barrier to vengeance.

Resurrected in the present day, Joshua finds himself in a world he barely recognizes, yet his mission remains the same: to exact retribution on those who wronged him. But the faces of his enemies have changed; the soldiers who once betrayed him now ride as a menacing biker gang that bears an uncanny resemblance to his old foes. With the crow as his guide and the weight of the past fueling his wrath, Joshua embarks on a relentless quest to bring justice to those who thought they had escaped their sins.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

FOG TP VOL 01 (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

NOV241837

(W) Steve Ekstrom (A) Marco Fodera (CA) Christian Rosado

THE ULTIMATE EXPERIENCE IN TERROR

Prepare to descend into an abyss of fear and dread with THE FOG-a graphic novel that collects all four issues of the best-selling licensed comic book series, now in one terrifying volume.

Forty years have passed since the malevolent fog rolled through Antonio Bay, claiming lives and leaving a legacy of terror. Now, in 2022, the once-sleepy fishing village has transformed into a ghost-hunting tourist destination, where thrill-seekers come to experience the town's haunted past. But something far darker and more sinister is rising from the depths of the sea, far beyond the horrors that once plagued the town.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

OFFSPRING COME OUT AND PLAY HC VOL 01 (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

NOV241838

(W) Garrett Krebs (A) Edoardo Follegatti (CA) Bruno Frenda

Dive into a gripping tale of supernatural suspense and rebellion with Come Out and Play, a licensed graphic novel with The Offspring.

Riley has always been plagued by strange occurrences-things he can't explain to his teachers or family. His home, once nearly consumed by flames, now feels eerily empty of electronics, and Riley finds himself hearing the unspoken thoughts of those around him. Desperate for help, Riley's parents present what seems like a perfect solution: Dupont's School for Gifted Children.

Riley soon discovers he's not alone in his extraordinary abilities. His new friends share their own bizarre experiences that led them to Dupont's, but all reveal the same chilling truth: their powers have vanished since receiving their collars. As lessons become increasingly harsh and the director resorts to physical punishment, Riley and his friends are pushed to their limits.

In a high-stakes battle for freedom, Riley and his friends must outwit their captors and reclaim their identities in this gripping tale of courage and resistance.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #1 KIRBY HOMAGE METAL (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

NOV240938

(W) David Crownson (A) Courtland Ellis (CA) John Broglia, Winston Chan

MASSIVE SELECT: John Broglia (Image, Darkhorse) teams up with Winston Chan (IDW, Transformers) to deliver an epic homage to the legendary Jack Kirby with another American Icon punching out Hitler! This fan-favorite cover gets a Metal edition for the first time.

Django Unchained meets Buffy The Vampire Slayer in David Crownson's Harriet Tubman : Demon Slayer, a supernatural comic series based on the true life of the freedom fighter herself that is flavored with genre liberties in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. Soon to be an original series on Disney+!

When slave owners can't stop the formidable ninja warrior Harriet Tubman, they call on the help of Vampires, Werewolves, Witches, and Demons to stop her. Harriet Tubman must lead a family of slaves to freedom while battling an army of darkness.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

