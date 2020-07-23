Place Your Bets For Permanent Status Quo Change in Fantastic Four #25

As well as Fantastic Four #25 getting R.B. Silva as its new ongoing artist, fresh from Powers Of X and Empyre: Avengers, and Mark Brooks as its regular cover artist, Marvel is promising a permanent change to the status quo of the Fantastic Four in their October solicits. In the promotion for Empyre, Dan Slott promised big changes to the Fantastic Four, and this may well be where we are getting it.

We notice that the Skrull kid survived Wolverine's attack in the recent Fantastic Four – could it have been whatever they saw in Alicia Masters, who was once impersonated by Lyja the Skrull and who married Johnny Storm? Could all that be retconned and Alicia revealed to have always been a Skrull after all? Or maybe, considering that Doctor Doom is guest-starring, that Doom and Richards swap brains, giving us a Superior Mister Fantastic? Would that make him a Mister Even More Fantastic? Could Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm somehow swap power sets on a permanent basis going forward? Maybe it could be revealed that Mister Fantastic is a clone and his mind has been stored as an AI in HERBIE all this time? Or that Susan Storm goes invisible permanently? The Human Torch finds God? The Thing runs for President of the United States and gets to run those orange monster jokes previously denied him?

FANTASTIC FOUR #25

DAN SLOTT (W) • R.B. SILVA (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Black Bolt Timeless Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER by ARTGERM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

"There Shall Come a Reckoning"

A NEW ERA FOR THE FANTASTIC FOUR!

Do NOT miss it! This issue has it all: New Artist! New villains! New uniforms! And a new, major, permanent status quo change for Marvel's First Family!

Who is the HELMSMAN? Is he here to save our reality or destroy it? Why is VICTORIOUS in New York—and what will that mean for the HUMAN TORCH? All this and an appearance by DOCTOR DOOM! One of the most important characters in the entire cosmos…returns from the dead! And a major turning point in the history of the FANTASTIC FOUR! 56 PGS./Rated T …$5.99