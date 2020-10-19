Plans For Magistrate, Punchline and Peacekeeper One In Batman In 2021

James Tynion IV teased plans for Batman in 2021 between two titles, Batman by Tynion and Jorge Jimenez, and a second unnamed Batman title by Tynion and Guillem March. Could it be a Luke/Timothy Fox Batman title? Maybe it's a Punchline ongoing series? Maybe Ghost-Maker or Clownhunter get their own title? In his newsletter, Empire Of The Tiny Onion, Tynion shared some of his plans, in relation to the Future State two-month gap planned for DC Comics in January and February,

You'll be reading a lot about The Magistrate, and a character named Peacekeeper One in those Future State books, but it won't be until March and beyond that you see their origins in the real, present-day Gotham City. Future State is meant to be a glimpse into a possible future of the DCU, filled with lots of easter eggs that will hint at (but not bind) the direction of the line moving forward.

As for Punchline,

You can be absolutely sure that we have big, big plans for her in 2021. The One-Shot is the start of those plans, with Sam Johns co-writing with me, and Mirka Andolfo on art. It picks up directly from the epilogue from Batman 100.

Yes, that was quite the fun ending. But there are some of Scott Snyder's characters to bring back as well. Because it won't be Tom King's…

I'm also very excited to bring back the characters Harper and Cullen Row, who I haven't had the chance to write since the early days of my Detective Comics run. Created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo as a part of their New 52 Batman Run… The Rows were meant to give a different POV of Gotham. Disconnected from the legacies of the city's heroes and villains, but enamored with the idea of Batman, Harper would go out into the world and track Batman down and help him regardless of whether he wanted the help. Harper would go on to become his partner for a short time, as the vigilante known as Bluebird, before retiring to go to college and work at Leslie Thompkins' Free Clinic. It wasn't until we started talking about doing a solo Punchline story that I realized that Punchline is, in a lot of ways, the perfect reflection of Harper Row. She's another ordinary kid of Gotham, but rather than her being drawn to the idea of Batman, she was drawn to the idea of Joker… And now she's out there, trying to spread the Joker's ideology, and we're going to see Harper watch that happen up close, helpless to push back against it. If Harley Quinn is Punchline's Opposite, Bluebird is Punchline's Dark Mirror… The story that starts in the one shot will start a story thread that will run through next year, setting the stage for big conflicts to come that will drag in all of Gotham's heroes.

So there you go. Batman #101 is out on Tuesday, where it all gets quite Defund Batman.