Please Be My Star, a YA Graphic Novel Remake of Phantom Of The Opera

Please Be My Star by Victoria Grace Elliott, a is a new YA rom-com graphic novel and genderswapped contemporary reimagining of Phantom of the Opera featuring Erika, who, as her loneliness takes on a life of its own, seizes an opportunity to write a play for the boy in her theatre class who she's obsessed with, and who finds a creative voice that might lead her to new friendships and romance and into the centre of her own perfect high school theatre love story.

Victoria Grace Elliott tweeted "i am beyond excited, anxious, thrilled to announce Please Be My Star, my next comic, a romantic YA reinterpretation of phantom of the opera…i can barely form words, but please meet erika and her beloved crush, Christian. this story is my take on one of my favorites, the "ugly duckling" romance—like kare kano, true beauty, princess jellyfish—thru the lens of a queer person obsessed with cute boys & dressed in the phantom's clothes. my whole heart is in this comic, & i hope you look forward to it. i cannot thank @StiSal enough for getting the project out there and @SeaEileen for her enthusiasm in helping it take flight at scholastic. i am so, so grateful & overjoyed to be able to draw erika & christian every day"

Cassandra Pelham Fulton at Scholastic/Graphix acquired the world rights to Please Be My Star at auction, for publication in the spring of 2024. Victoria Grace Elliott's agent Steven Salpeter at Assemble Media negotiated the deal.

Scholastic Corporation is an American multinational publishing, education, and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books, and educational materials for schools, parents, and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest comic book publisher in North America.