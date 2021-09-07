Poison Ivy – All Ready To Destroy Gotham (Batman #112 Spoilers)

A month ago, as part of our irregular Gotham Gossip articles, Bleeding Cool asked "How can Poison Ivy be in two places at once? Readers of that Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy series may have a clue, and recently in Swamp Thing. Ivy is in Alleytown with Catwoman, rescued from being used as a drug source, but also as Queen Ivy in her own Eden with Harley Quinn, the Gardener, Mr Wyze and Miracle Molly. But what will happen when the two meet again? With Queen Ivy growing a thick jungle underneath Gotham that's putting the entire city in imminent peril, will Harley restore Ivy's memory with Ivy II?" We saw the split Ivies in last week's Batman: Fear State Alpha #1, but what of Queen Ivy's threat to the whole of Gotham? That gets revealed in today's Batman #112.

Could she really pull the whole thing down? And does that make the Poison Ivies the greatest threat to Gotham? Or will she be revealed as their saviour? If she could take down The Magistrate and defeat the Scarecrow's fear with her pheromones, no wonder Harley and The Gardner are trying to put her back together again... even if, in Fear State Alpha she wasn't that keen…

"All beneath me" indeed… get he rin the wrong mood and she could pull it all down.

