DC's Deep Divide Over Poison Ivy In Today's Swamp Thing #2 (Spoilers)

Poison Ivy has been treated in a very haphazard fashion by DC Comics in recent years. Turning from a stock Batman villain-with-a-point to an altruistic protagonist with the Birds Of Prey, there was an editorial and creative battle back-and-forth between those two positions, with creators and editors dodging one editorial dictate, then clashing with the next. So Poison Ivy was either an environmental activist villain, Harley Quinn's firm-head-on-her-leafy-shoulders girlfriend, or a wise scientist with remarkable insight looking to make the world a better place for everyone. The Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy mini-series even literally split her into two people, good cop and bad cop Poison Ivy. Then, simultaneously, the Batbooks reinvented her as Queen Ivy, looking to destroy Gotham (while keeping an eye out for Harley) and captured as a source for new drugs hitting the streets of Gotham.

Today's Swamp Thing #2 by Ram V and Mike Perkins hits that dichotomy on the head.

Set in the Green, it would be totally consistent with Ivy still being captured and tapped for drugs in Ram V's other book, Catwoman – or you can bring other interpretations with you if you wish.

And also giving us two versions of Poison Ivy – whether separated as in the mini-series, or existing as a debate within the projected version of Ivy, that's your call as the reader. You can have Queen Ivy…

Or not Queen Ivy. Maybe not even Poison Ivy either. Just… Ivy.

This means that everyone gets the Poison Ivy that they want. Or none of them do.

It all depends on your perspective…