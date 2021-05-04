DC's Deep Divide Over Poison Ivy In Today's Swamp Thing #2 (Spoilers)
Poison Ivy has been treated in a very haphazard fashion by DC Comics in recent years. Turning from a stock Batman villain-with-a-point to an altruistic protagonist with the Birds Of Prey, there was an editorial and creative battle back-and-forth between those two positions, with creators and editors dodging one editorial dictate, then clashing with the next. So Poison Ivy was either an environmental activist villain, Harley Quinn's firm-head-on-her-leafy-shoulders girlfriend, or a wise scientist with remarkable insight looking to make the world a better place for everyone. The Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy mini-series even literally split her into two people, good cop and bad cop Poison Ivy. Then, simultaneously, the Batbooks reinvented her as Queen Ivy, looking to destroy Gotham (while keeping an eye out for Harley) and captured as a source for new drugs hitting the streets of Gotham.
Today's Swamp Thing #2 by Ram V and Mike Perkins hits that dichotomy on the head.
Set in the Green, it would be totally consistent with Ivy still being captured and tapped for drugs in Ram V's other book, Catwoman – or you can bring other interpretations with you if you wish.
And also giving us two versions of Poison Ivy – whether separated as in the mini-series, or existing as a debate within the projected version of Ivy, that's your call as the reader. You can have Queen Ivy…
Or not Queen Ivy. Maybe not even Poison Ivy either. Just… Ivy.
This means that everyone gets the Poison Ivy that they want. Or none of them do.
It all depends on your perspective…
SWAMP THING #2 (OF 10) CVR A MIKE PERKINS
(W) Ram V (A/CA) Mike Perkins
The trials of Levi Kamei, the new avatar of the Green, grow darker as the Pale Wanderer's bloody spree leaves a trail of death across the Sonoran Desert. While his "lessons" begin to show Levi the true nature of what he is becoming, it is Jennifer Reece who'll show Levi that he must contend with his past and his trauma in order to stop the murderous wraith. Will Levi Kamei grasp his newfound place in this world as the Swamp Thing? Or will his fears consume him before the new avatar can even take root? Find out as this eternal conflict of life and death comes to a head! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/6/2021