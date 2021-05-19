Poison Ivy Returns To Batman and Gotham From August

As part of DC Comics' Fear State event this autumn, we are going to get the return of Poison Ivy, alongside the new character who is thematically tied to her, The Gardner.

The solicitation for Batman: Fear State Alpha #1 states that "and with the arrival of a mysterious anti-Oracle and the return of Poison Ivy…Batman might have more than he can handle!". And the cover to Batman #115 features Poison Ivy and The Gardner. Or is it just Ivy now?

Poison Ivy has been treated in a very haphazard fashion by DC Comics in recent years. Turning from a stock Batman villain-with-a-point to an altruistic protagonist with the Birds Of Prey, there was an editorial and creative battle back-and-forth between those two positions, with creators and editors dodging one editorial dictate, then clashing with the next. So Poison Ivy was either an environmental activist villain, Harley Quinn's firm-head-on-her-leafy-shoulders girlfriend, or a wise scientist with remarkable insight looking to make the world a better place for everyone. The Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy mini-series even literally split her into two people, good cop and bad cop Poison Ivy. Then, simultaneously, the Batbooks reinvented her as Queen Ivy, looking to destroy Gotham (while keeping an eye out for Harley) and captured as a source for new drugs hitting the streets of Gotham.

While in the main Batman book, we saw new character The Gardner getting rather involved with just what it was that Harley Quinn was up to. Rather than being pitted against each other, could Gardner and Poison Ivy have a team up in the works?

Yesterday Ivy was freed but looked a little doo-lally. What will happen between now and Fear State? And might her own pheremones have a role to play against Scarecrow?