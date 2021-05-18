No Poison, Just Ivy, Will Someone Let Harley Quinn Know? Catwoman #31

Poison Ivy has been treated in a very haphazard fashion by DC Comics in recent years. Turning from a stock Batman villain-with-a-point to an altruistic protagonist with the Birds Of Prey, there was an editorial and creative battle back-and-forth between those two positions, with creators and editors dodging one editorial dictate, then clashing with the next. So Poison Ivy was either an environmental activist villain, Harley Quinn's firm-head-on-her-leafy-shoulders girlfriend, or a wise scientist with remarkable insight looking to make the world a better place for everyone. The Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy mini-series even literally split her into two people, good cop and bad cop Poison Ivy. Then, simultaneously, the Batbooks reinvented her as Queen Ivy, looking to destroy Gotham (while keeping an eye out for Harley) and captured as a source for new drugs hitting the streets of Gotham.

Swamp Thing #2 by Ram V and Mike Perkins hit that dichotomy on the head.

Giving us two Poison Ivys in The Green, encountered by the Swamp Thing. One using the Delirium-style speech balloon. And the other… not. Set in the Green, it would be totally consistent with Ivy still being captured and tapped for drugs in Ram V's other book, Catwoman – or you can bring other interpretations with you if you wish.

Or not Queen Ivy. Maybe not even Poison Ivy either. Just… Ivy.

In today's Catwoman #31 – also written by Ram V, we get the Delirium-style speech balloons as Catwoman rescues Ivy from Simon Saint Industries' tanks.

And we get a reprise of that statement from Swamp Thing.

"Just Ivy… no poison… no poison, just Ivy." What that actually means? What that means for Harley? Well, Batman writer James Tynion IV does have a plan after all.

CATWOMAN #31 CVR A ROBSON ROCHA

(W) Ram V (A) Fernando Blanco (CA) Robson Rocha

Catwoman and Shoes have crashed Mr. Roy's home art gallery opening, but they aren't there to nick a Klimt or a Monet. No, they're after the newest addition to Mr. Roy's esteemed collection: a large test tube containing Poison Ivy! But how did Pamela get in this predicament in the first place, what was done to her, and why does she seem…different?

Retail: $3.99

I bought my copy from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, with an extensive back issue collection and online store. With a new store planned for Watford, if you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.