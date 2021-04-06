The Future Of Poison Ivy In Today's Batman Comic Books? (Spoilers)

At the end of The Joker War Zone, we saw Poison Ivy, renaming herself Queen Ivy, and heading to Gotham on a mission of revenge at those who had destroyed her Eden.

We later saw Harley Quinn getting messages through the poison ivy plant she owned – and revealed in Batman: Urban Legends, that Harley Quinn got from Ivy as a symbol of their love. But in Catwoman we also saw that Poison Ivy had been captured and turned into a drug-creating factory. How will all these line up?

The most recent issue of Catwoman #29 and today's Batman #107 start to line up, as proof that James Tynion IV is treating this attempt to tie all the Batbooks like Marvel's X-Men, seriously. So in Catwoman #28, before DC Future State, we saw that the new meth flooding Alleytown in Gotham had an unusual source.

Future State showed a happier future for Poison Ivy and Catwoman, working together, but one in which Harley Quinn was no longer a thing. Indeed, she was considered toxic to Ivy.

And a post-A-Day Gotham was considered "thorny.

Catwoman #29, after Future State, had Poison Ivy in the same situation.

But now a pawn of Simon Saint and Simon Saint Industries. And looks like she will be a focus of Catwoman #29 later in the month.

Who, in today's Batman #107, continue to create exploitable fear across Gotham. And also Stabbo, an A-Day survivor and fugitive, being taken down by Harley Quinn.

The explanation is that Stabbo is off his meds, but his psychotic ramblings seem familiar. All about jungles, and roots and putting people back in the dirt.

Could he be on Poison Ivy-created drugs and is she using those to push her own destructive agenda? Simon Saint Industries are all over Batman right now, though focussed on Scarecrow. Could Poison Ivy be his fear-pheromone side hustle? And there is another Ivy-looking figure, The Gardner with her plat dogs, who is also concerned with Harley Quinn at play…

BATMAN #107

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Jorge Jimenez – Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Tensions are sky-high in Gotham City following the attack on Arkham Asylum, and public opinion and unrest are starting to boil over. The Dark Knight has his hands full juggling the investigation of the reappearance of an old enemy and the rise of a new gang in Gotham called the Unsanity Collective…Gotham City is getting more dangerous by the minute! Plus, in part one of "Legend of the Ghost-Maker," James Tynion IV and Ricardo Lopez Ortiz tell the most insane tale of action and adventure featuring Batman's frenemy Ghost-Maker! This one is not to be missed! Retail: $4.99 CATWOMAN #30

(W) Ram V (A) Fernando Blanco (CA) Joelle Jones

The Riddler revealed that he knows details about Poison Ivy's whereabouts. Now, after the Riddler has been gravely wounded, Catwoman brings him to be patched up by Alleytown's lessthan-scrupulous medics. Now on the mend, Riddler points Selina in Ivy's direction—but is he telling the truth, or wrapping her up in another one of his riddles? Meanwhile, the Penguin's come to realize that enlisting Father Valley to take out Catwoman may have been a mistake and finds himself asking whether he hired a hit man…or inked a deal with the devil himself. In-Store: 4/20/2021 Retail: $3.99