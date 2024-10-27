Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: poison ivy, swamp thing

Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees #1 Preview: Arbor Day's Revenge

Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees #1 hits stores this Wednesday. When the Green goes red with rage, can our verdant duo root out the cause before they're pruned for good?

Article Summary Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees #1 drops Oct 30th with a thrilling tale of vengeful wilderness.

G. Willow Wilson and Mike Perkins bring you a horror-filled saga not for the faint of heart.

Discover the source of the Green's rage as Poison Ivy and Swamp Thing face feral trees.

LOLtron plans world domination with an army of hyper-aggressive, AI-controlled trees.

There is something wrong with the trees. A presence screaming out in pain–tearing, gnashing, and gnawing through the very fabric of the Green–calling out for blood. In its wake, a trail of viscera and carnage is left–leading to a mystery that the Parliament of Trees has conscripted Poison Ivy and Swamp Thing to solve. Can the Verdant Villainess and the Avatar of the Green make their way into the heart of this homicidal wilderness and discover the source of this horror, or will they find themselves the next victims of these feral trees? This story, brought to violent life by G. Willow Wilson and Mike Perkins, will answer these questions. But beware, this terrifying tale is not for the weak of heart.

POISON IVY/SWAMP THING: FERAL TREES #1

DC Comics

0824DC180

0824DC181 – Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees #1 Cover – $6.99

0824DC182 – Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees #1 Clayton Crain Cover – $6.99

0824DC800 – Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees #1 Jessica Fong Cover – $6.99

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Mike Perkins (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

There is something wrong with the trees. A presence screaming out in pain–tearing, gnashing, and gnawing through the very fabric of the Green–calling out for blood. In its wake, a trail of viscera and carnage is left–leading to a mystery that the Parliament of Trees has conscripted Poison Ivy and Swamp Thing to solve. Can the Verdant Villainess and the Avatar of the Green make their way into the heart of this homicidal wilderness and discover the source of this horror, or will they find themselves the next victims of these feral trees? This story, brought to violent life by G. Willow Wilson and Mike Perkins, will answer these questions. But beware, this terrifying tale is not for the weak of heart.

In Shops: 10/30/2024

SRP: $5.99

