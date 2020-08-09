Pokemon, Walking Dead, Naughty Wolverine- Daily LITG, 9th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday, that saw Pokemon, IDW, Walking Dead, Transformers and just what Wolverine got up to with Magneto's helmet. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
- Is The Making A Splash Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Report Claims IDW Has Fired New Publisher Jud Meyers
- The Walking Dead Wins Trademark Battle Over The Toking Dead
- Transformers Optimus Prime Gets New Figure from Hasbro/Threezero
- Did Wolverine Just Use Magneto's Helmet As A Urinal?
- Christopher Priest's Writers Commentary, Justifying Vampirella #10
- Magikarp Community Day Guide: Don't Miss Shiny Gyarados
- Punchline Vs. Harley Quinn Round 2 in Batman #98…
- Shiny Staryu Arrives in Pokémon GO for Ultra Unlock: Enigma Week
- Yen Press Announces 10 New Manga and Light Novels for August
- Will DIE-Namite Publish With Or Without Green Hornet?
- Further Delays In Richard Meyer Vs Mark Waid Case
- Looper Showed China Its Future to Get Time Travel Past Censors
- Marvel, Titan, Dark Horse Release Free Comic Book Day 2020 Digitally
- Red Dawn 2012 Remake Tainted Sony and MGM In China For Years
- Best Laid Plans to Get World War Z Movie Into China – Despite Zombies
- Iron Studios Reveals "I Am Iron Man" Statue That We Love 3000
- Today, The Punisher is Destroyed by New Origin Twist in "Savage Avengers" #4 (SPOILERS)
- "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" Receives A New Update With Added Content
- "The Walking Dead": Will "Hobbs & Shaw" Bring "The Rock" into TWDU?
- All of DC Comics' November 2019 Acetate Covers, Animated
- Moira MacTaggert – an Omega Level Mutant? "House Of X" #2 Spoilers
- "The Walking Dead": Will "Hobbs & Shaw" Bring "The Rock" into TWDU?
- Joe Manganiello Designs An Evil Tortle For "Dungeons & Dragons"
- Dan Didio Calls Out Speculator Marketing Driving "Appearance of a Healthy Industry"
- "Titans" Season 2: Anna Diop Previews Starfire's New Look [VIDEO]
- House of X #2 Plagued by Typos, Hickman Reveals [Spoilers]
- Bob McLeod, co-creator of The New Mutants, creator of Superhero ABC for HarperCollins,artist on Hulk, Action Comics, Star Wars, Spider-Man
- Rick Leonardi, co-creator of Spider-Man 2099, artist on Spider-Man, Nightwing.
- Jim Asmus, co-creator of Evolution, writer on Gambit, Generation Hope, Quantum & Woody.
- Shon C Bury of Space Goat Productions
- Mark Braun, artist on Slimer.
- Lou Manna, artist on Champions, Icicle, Infinity Inc
- Steve Gallacci, creator of Albedo Anthropomorphics.
- Steve Moncuse, creator of Fish Police.
