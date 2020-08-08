Magikarp Community Day Guide: Don't Miss Shiny Gyarados

Today begins one of the strangest events in Pokémon GO history… Magikarp Community Day. This Pokémon may not have been what anyone expected, and it's Shiny may have already been released years ago, but the day may still make a wave with its bonuses, a Special Research story, and the way it may prepare trainers for Mega Evolution by offering hundreds of chances at a powerful Gyarados. Optimize the event with Bleeding Cool's Magikarp Community Day Guide.

Shiny Magikarp and Gyarados

Community Day Pokémon have a shiny rate of one in 25, so Pokémon GO trainers who play the entire event will undoubtedly catch multiple Shiny Magikarp and accrue enough Candy to evolve as many as they'd like into Gyarados, even with the hefty cost of 400 Magikarp Candy.

Triple Catch Stardust

Magikarp is a common Shiny for trainers to have, as it was the first released in the game as has been featured in many events since its introduction… but not all is lost in Magikarp Community Day. The six-hour event will feature three-times catch Stardust, the most coveted bonus in the game. Grinding these six hours could earn trainers hundreds of thousands worth of increased Stardust, so be sure to put on those Star Pieces and Incenses.

Making a Splash Research

Magikarp Community Day has already begun in earlier timezones, so the entirety of the Making a Splash research story has leaked.

Stage One:

Power-up Pokémon 10 times: 10 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Magikarp: 20 Magikarp Candies

Make 5 Nice Throws: Magikarp with a Shiny chance

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries, Magikarp with a Shiny chance

Stage Two:

Catch 15 Magikarp: 50 Magikarp Candies

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 500 Stardust

Use 15 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon: 1000x XP

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Poffin

Stage Three:

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Magikarp Candies

Evolve a Magikarp: 5 Golden Razz Berries

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 1500 XP

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Rocket Radar

Stage Four:

AUTO CLAIM: 5000 Stardust

AUTO CLAIM: 1500 XP

AUTO CLAIM: 5 Silver Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, Gyarados

Community Day Box

Last but not least, the Community Day Box this month isn't cheap, but has an Elite Charged TM in it. If you TMed Frustration away from your Shadow Mewtwo during GO Fest 2020, this would be a great opportunity to give it the powerful move of Shadow Ball, which can be used to counter the current raid boss Deoxys.