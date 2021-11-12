Pottering Around Harrogate In The Drizzle Before Thought Bubble

It's a grey drizzly day in Harrogate as I have arrived for the Thought Bubble Convention tomorrow. With a few hours to spare before the show kicks off, I pottered around the place to check out the local bars, restaurants and people, as well as see the convention centre as it is being set up for tomorrow's huge event. Thought Bubble is pretty much Britain's premiere comic book convention/festival, with only The Lakes to challenge it. We have been two years without TBubs, many of our favourite folk won't be making the trip – though plenty will. The Americans are jet lagged, the Brits are in the bar (I just waved at Dan Watters with a 3pm pint) and the Broken Frontier Drink And Draw will be kicking off in an hour and a half at Major Tom's. The weather is meant to improve tomorrow but tonight feels just more… British. Harrogate is bizarrely beautiful as ever, old stone buildings clashing with the modern chavvish city centre accoutrements of traffic furniture and pound shops. I have no idea what the locals think of Thought Bubble – this is only its second time here and two years apart – but this is a town of two halves. Tea rooms like Bettys and indie record dens like.., well, Den. The Majestic Gents toilets are still as much a tourist attraction as the hot baths. But now it's time for comic books of all shapes and sizes to spread themselves about like they own the place. And for me to go and ask Dan if he wants another pint… here's a little look at Harrogate on a grey day, the sunshine will come tomorrow. At least it had better bloody do. And yes, expect the usual From One Side Of The Show To The Other tomorrow when they let us all in.