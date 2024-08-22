Power Rangers Prime Launches New Era & New Rangers, From Boom Studios

Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: MMPR, november 2024, Powers Rangers

Power Rangers Prime Launches New Era and New Rangers, From Boom Studios, With Melissa Flores and Michael Yg leading the charge

Ever since San Diego Comic-Con, Bleeding Cool has had one blurred photo promising Power Rangers Prime from Boom Studios for November, a tease of what the publisher may be following their big finale in October. The image has been passed around social media, message boards, videos, forums, and the lot, with much speculation as to what it all means, and Bleeding Cool repeatedly asked for more. We had none, until now… as Boom Studios promised a new era of ongoing Power Rangers comics beginning in November, new rangers, new villains, new stories, with Melissa Flores and Michael Yg leading the charge.

"Angel Grove University students face a difficult choice after crossing paths with a fugitive straight out of legend. The consequences for hiding her are dire…but her existence may not stay secret for long. In the wake of Darkest Hour, prepare yourself for a bold new era and a brand new story unlike anything that's come before! A perfect "Day One" jumping on point for new readers and old fans alike!"

Power Rangers Prime #1 will be available in comic shops on the 13th of November, 2024, with covers by Dan Mora, Juni Ba, InHyuk Lee, Bon Bernardo, Joëlle Jones, Rafael Albuquerque and more.

"Groundbreaking Power Rangers writer, and scribe behind Darkest Hour Melissa Flores, along with acclaimed artist Michael Yg (Iron Fist) ushers in a new era into the Rangers Mythos with an unmissable first chapter in the new ongoing series POWER RANGERS PRIME! Coming this Fall from BOOM! Studios, in collaboration with leading toy and game company Hasbro–the ONLY place to get new, official POWER RANGERS stories. "With Power Rangers Prime, we're bringing the comics into a reimagined world! Familiar characters and settings will pop up in unexpected ways, but this is an all-new adventure – a crazy journey I can't wait to share with you that beats with the heart of what it means to be a Power Ranger," said long time Power Rangers scribe, Melissa Flores. "With designs by Dan Mora and art by the incredible Michael Yg, honestly I'm just blown away and so thankful to be a part of it! Power Rangers is BACK and better than ever!""What did I do to deserve drawing a Power Rangers book? Seriously! Back in the 90s, kids of my age in China got only a handful of American shows and cartoons and they were simply priceless! We'd rush back home from school to catch them regardless how pissed our parents were for not spending the time studying. But I had no regrets, because Power Rangers was one of the best," said Power Rangers Prime series artist, Micahel Yg. "Now, not only am I drawing it, but the book is also written by the unbelievably talented Melissa Flores, and designed by Dan Mora, one of my favorite artists out there these days that I look up to. So it is for the team, for my younger self, and most importantly for you, that I'm putting my absolute heart and soul into this book! I can't wait for you to read it." "Power Rangers is an integral part of BOOM! Studios' DNA, and in the wake of the finale of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, we were never going to stop telling new and exciting ongoing stories," said Power Rangers Editor, Allyson Gronowitz. "Melissa and Michael are putting together the most ambitious, ongoing Power Rangers story yet. It's a brand-new era, a brand-new story, and I hope you all come along for the ride!"

