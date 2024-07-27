Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Amazon Fire SDCC, MMPR, power rangers, retailerlunch, sdcc, Uncanny Valley

Boom Studios Launches Power Rangers Prime #1 in November 2024

Article Summary Boom Studios announces Power Rangers: Prime #1 launching in November 2024 at San Diego Comic-Con.

MMPR relaunch promises a spectacular return for Power Rangers fans with new series and story arcs.

Hit series Uncanny Valley by Tony Fleecs and Dave Wachter set to return in 2025.

Boom Studios commits to bigger franchises and ongoing series, moving away from mini-series format.

Yesterday's Diamond Retailer Lunch at San Diego Comic-Con saw Boom Studios set out their stall to comic book stores, whose owners and employees had gathered at the show for food and drink, swag and insight and access to those making the big decisions for their future. Boom Studios promised that their "Biggest Franchises Get Bigger" for Something Is Killing The Children and Brzrkr as well as promising a previously unreported MMPR relaunch with Power Rangers: Prime #1 out in November 2024.

As well as the return of I Heart Skull Crusher in the most recent October solicitations, but also the return of their summer hit Uncanny Valley by Tony Fleecs and Dave Wachter next year under the banner "Hit Series Are Extended."

As well as promising "Biggest Creators Big Launches" and "Ongoing Series Are Back" as opposed to the series of mini-series that Boom Studios may have previously preferred.

We have seen the Diamond Retailer Lunch return at San Diego Comic-Con. Thanks to Mark Fenton and Heather Stirewalt on the scene at San Diego Comic-Con for helping us out in one hell of a pinch. You can read all about announcements and presentations from a number of publishers by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag. There are plenty more reports to run on a Saturday morning after the Eisners and before the show kicks off later today. How can it be the Saturday of San Diego Comic-Con already? I simply refuse to believe it.

Anyway, those are your Boom Studios announcements from the Diamond Retailer Lunch in one handy compiled image if you want to grab them for your own sordid purposes. There is more to come from other publishers lined up to run shortly. And let's also check out just what swag from the Diamond Retailer Lunch got flipped on eBay already.

