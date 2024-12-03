Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: powerpuff girls

Powerpuff Girls: Winter Snowdown Showdown #1 Preview: Tinsel Trouble

Powerpuff Girls: Winter Snowdown Showdown #1 hits stores this week. Join Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup as they search for the perfect gift and deliver holiday justice!

Article Summary Powerpuff Girls: Winter Snowdown Showdown #1 releases on 12/4/2024 for holiday adventures and justice.

Join Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup as they quest for the perfect gift for Professor Utonium.

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith, with art by Carlo Lauro, this 40-page special is a holiday must-have.

It's the holiday season in the City of Townsville, and that means ice skating, cookie baking, and, above all – at least for its three pint-sized protectors – finding the ideal gift for Professor Utonium! But what do you get for the man who has (or can make) everything? To find out, the Powerpuff Girls set out in pursuit of the perfect present, and learn some valuable lessons about playing fair, respecting boundaries, and considering others along the way – all while dispensing generous doses of holiday-flavored justice! Written and illustrated by jolly old elves DANIEL KIBBLESMITH and CARLO LAURO, this all-new 40-page special – decorated with sparkling covers from LAURO, TBD, and FRANCESCO TOMASELLI – will be a welcome addition to any fireplace-adjacent stocking!

POWERPUFF GIRLS: WINTER SNOWDOWN SHOWDOWN #1

DYNAMITE

OCT240190

OCT240191 – POWERPUFF GIRLS WINTER SNOWDOWN SHOWDOWN #1 CVR B STAGGS – $5.99

OCT240192 – POWERPUFF GIRLS WINTER SNOWDOWN SHOWDOWN #1 CVR C TOMASELLI – $5.99

(W) Daniel Kibblesmith (A / CA) Carlo Lauro

In Shops: 12/4/2024

SRP:

