Predator #4 Preview: Never Drunk-Fight a Predator

In what may turn out to be a questionable decision, Theta decides to drunk-fight a Predator inthis preview of Predator #4.

Predator #4

by Ed Brisson & Kev Walker, cover by Leinil Yu

Theta's in danger as two Predators have her cornered! It's life or death as Theta goes head-to-head in an all-out dogfight!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.06"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609928300411

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960609928300421 – PREDATOR 4 LARROCA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609928300431 – PREDATOR 4 SAKAI VARIANT – $3.99 US

