Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, predator

Predator Vs Spider-Man #1 Preview Gives Us First Glimpse Of "Skinner"

Thisn Bleeding Cool preview of Predator Vs Spider-Man #1 by Benjamin Percy and Marcelo Ferreira gives us a first glimpse of "Skinner"

Article Summary Benjamin Percy and Marcelo Ferreira team up for Predator Vs Spider-Man comic crossover.

The series debuts "Skinner," a Predator with a bloodthirsty reputation and no clan allegiance.

Spider-Man faces a unique challenge as NYC's heat wave triggers a citywide blackout.

Available April 2025, with cover art and variant by Paulo Siqueira and Ryan Brown.

This April, Benjamin Percy and Marcelo Ferreira will continue the Marvel/Fox crossover with Predator Vs Spider-Man. Bleeding Cool was the first to break the news last year, now we have a first look inside the pages ahead of its publication. As well as why this particular Predator will be known as "Skinner". Nasty stuff…

PREDATOR VS SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250676

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Marcelo Ferreira (CA) Paulo Siqueira

TARGET: SPIDER-MAN IN PREDATOR'S GRITTIEST SERIES YET! In Predator vs. Wolverine, we saw a single Predator stalk Earth's greatest prey, the killing machine Wolverine. In Predator vs. Black Panther, Yautja invaded Wakanda and nearly dethroned its king. Now Ben Percy turns his twisted brain to Marvel's most beloved property: Spider-Man! A heat wave sends NYC into a blackout and Spider-Man on patrol as tempers boil across the city. But beneath its grimy sewers and subways lurks a threat unlike anything Peter Parker has faced before. Introducing "Skinner," a Predator of no honor and no clan – only a thirst for blood. Exquisitely rendered by superstar artist Marcelo Ferreira! PARENTAL ADVISORY Rated T+In Shops: Apr 23, 2025 SRP: $5.99

"In Predator vs. Wolverine, readers saw a single Predator stalk Earth's greatest prey, the killing machine Wolverine. In Predator vs. Black Panther, Yautja invaded Wakanda and nearly dethroned its king. This April, writer Benjamin Percy turns his twisted brain to Marvel's most beloved icon alongside superstar artist Marcelo Ferreira in PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN! Revealed last month, PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN is the latest four-issue epic pitting pop culture's bloodiest hunter against Marvel super heroes. The series will debut a new Predator named "Skinner" whose brutal ways guarantee this will be one of the most visceral battles in Spider-Man history…"

With variant covers by Ryan Brown

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by MARCELO FERREIRA

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Variant Cover by RYAN BROWN

On Sale 4/23

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!