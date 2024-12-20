Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, predator

Predator Vs Spider-Man From Marvel In 2025

This April, Benjamin Percy and Marcelo Ferreira will continue the Marvel/Fox crossover with Predator Vs Spider-Man.

Bleeding Cool was the first to break the news last month, now we have the full details.

In Predator vs. Wolverine, readers saw a single Predator stalk Earth's greatest prey, the killing machine Wolverine. In Predator vs. Black Panther, Yautja invaded Wakanda and nearly dethroned its king. This April, writer Benjamin Percy turns his twisted brain to Marvel's most beloved icon alongside superstar artist Marcelo Ferreira in PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN! Revealed last month, PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN is the latest four-issue epic pitting pop culture's bloodiest hunter against Marvel super heroes. The series will debut a new Predator named "Skinner" whose brutal ways guarantee this will be one of the most visceral battles in Spider-Man history… A heat wave sends NYC into a blackout and Spider-Man on patrol as tempers boil across the city. But beneath its grimy sewers and subways lurks a threat unlike anything Peter Parker has faced before. Introducing "Skinner," a Predator of no honor and no clan – only a thirst for blood. "Spider-Man is at the top of every writer's wishlist. I'm thrilled and grateful to get this opportunity, putting this beloved webslinger against the galaxy's greatest hunters in the urban wilderness of New York," Percy said. "It's so much fun to live in Peter Parker's world — and to put my own wild spin on his relationship with MJ, Jonah Jameson, and (yes — oh, hell yes) Kraven. Marcelo Ferreira captures the visual dynamism of Spidey so well, and we've had a lot of fun designing a Predator that is unlike any other. This Yautja — who we're calling Skinner — has no code or clan. He's the perfect nightmarish foil to the big-hearted Parker."

With variant covers by Ryan Brown

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by MARCELO FERREIRA

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Variant Cover by RYAN BROWN

On Sale 4/23

