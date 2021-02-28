Prelude And Preview To Peach Momoko Demon Days X-Men

This week sees the launch of Peach Momoko's Demon Days: X-Men, her first superheroic comic book, and first comic book published by the Big Two. It will not be the last.

Momoko is a Japanese illustrator who began exhibiting at US comic conventions back in 2014 and saw American publication with a couple of stories picked up by Grant Morrison when he was EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine. Since then she has become the hottest cover art variant creator in the business, increasingly in demand, drawing over a dozen covers for American publishers every month of late. She still has a few left to come out from other comic book publishers, but they are far and few now. And she has comic books to write and draw. Here's a prelude to the first issue, followed by a preview of that first issue.

DEMON DAYS X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210618

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

From STORMBREAKER PEACH MOMOKO comes a Marvel story unlike any you've ever seen before! A wandering swordswoman with a psychic blade arrives at village that's being targeted by demons. One demon is black and white with a terrifying red tongue and another may be the strongest demon there is! In the stunning kick-off issue of this prestige quarterly story, you'll see a revolutionary reimagination of the Marvel Universe that could only come from Peach Momoko. Ready your katana and enter a mysterious world of demons, monsters, mutants, and magic! Book ONE of FIVE of the DEMON DAYS saga!

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $4.99