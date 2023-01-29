Press Ad for Dawn Of DC Cyborg #1 Reveals a New Look For the Arm Gun Courtesy of Bleeding Cool, here is a first look at a house press ad from DC Comics announcing the new creative team, and the new look for Cyborg.

Cyborg time! DC Comics announced that comic book writer Morgan Hampton of Black Nerd Problems is a graduate of the new Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program. And he will be launching a new Cyborg comic book with artist Tom Raney, co-creator of Jenny Sparks and Jack Hawksmoor, on the 16th of May. As part of the Dawn Of DC, it was previously described thus; "Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths forever changed Victor Stone, and now, as Dawn of DC rises, he might just hold the secret to Earth's future!" Courtesy of Bleeding Cool, here is a first look at a house press ad from DC Comics announcing the new creative team, and the new look for Cyborg – including the first look at his transforming weapon arm, courtesy of Edwin Galmon.

This image will also be used as a Black History month cardstock variant cover to Lazarus Power: Omega. But now it is going to mean a lot more.

Ans in the original black and white… Edwin Galmon tweeted back in November. "This one hits home for me in many of ways I had the pleasure to be a part of DC Power: A Celebration, Black History Month '23 Man to be a part of DC Comics black history month is WILD I'm grateful My variant cover for Lazarus Planet Omega #1 Cyborg!"

Morgan Hampton writes on Instagram, "I'm writing a CYBORG series!!! I've been sitting on this one for a minute. There's not much I can say at this point other than that, but I am beyond excited to helm a series for one of my favorite characters. My inner child is losing his damn mind right now. I've wanted this for years. I can't thank my editor @marquis.draper enough for thinking of me yet again and giving me this life changing opportunity. I still can't believe it, and it probably won't feel real until I'm holding it in my hands. I can't wait to show you some of the stuff I'm cooking up with @tomraneyart @matiyehcolors, and @em_galmon but until then, its time to get back to work #BOOYAH"

When a family emergency brings Cyborg back home to Detroit, Victor Stone surprisingly finds himself enjoying returning to the simpler life—where everybody sees him for who he really is and always was, rather than a larger-than-life superhero. It's been a while since Vic's been able to lower his guard and seek a purpose outside of being Cyborg 24/7. But a lot has changed in Detroit while Victor's been away. An aggressive new company is turning the Motor City into an overclocked engine for revolutionary artificial intelligence…and no one knows better than Cyborg that technological transformation always comes at a steep human price! Fans can also get a preview of what's to come for Cyborg in Hampton's story in DC Power: A Celebration available on January 31.

DC POWER A CELEBRATION #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JAHNOY LINDSAY

(W) Various (A) Valentine De Landro, Clayton Henry, Various (CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

Written by Chuck Brown, Morgan Hampton, Stephanie Williams, Evan Narcisse, And Others. First there was DC Pride and DC Festival of Heroes; now it's time to celebrate Black History Month! Cyborg, John Stewart, Aqualad, Kid Flash, Batwing, Vixen, Amazing-Man, and more take center stage to highlight the power of Black excellence across the DC Universe, in stories from a variety of comics' finest Black artists and writers!

Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 1/31/2023 LAZARUS PLANET OMEGA #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR G EDWIN GALMON BLACK HISTORY MONTH CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Mark Waid, Gene Luen Yang (A) Riccardo Federici, Billy Tan, Various (CA) Edwin Galmon

FATE AND FURY. The Devil Nezha and his son are at war—with all of humanity caught in the middle! The Lazarus storms are intensifying worldwide, Earth's superheroes are on the ropes, and Batman is living on borrowed time. It's up to Zatanna, the Spectre, the Demon, Klarion, and the rest of the DCU's magic users to join Damian Wayne and set things right—but to do that, they'll have to uncover Nezha's final, explosive secret! Plus: Dreamer has rescued Doctor Fate's helmet from destruction…but why does it keep glowing like that? The Dawn of the DCU begins as the Lazarus Planet saga crashes to a close!

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 2/21/2023