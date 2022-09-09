PrintWatch: All-Out Avengers, Death Ranger & Amazing Fantasy #1000

PrintWatch: Power Rangers Unlimited: Death Ranger #1, Amazing Fantasy #1000 and All-Out Avengers #1 have gone to second printing from Boom Studios and Marvel Comics. Let's take a gander…

PrintWatch: POWER RANGERS UNLTD DEATH RANGER #1 2ND PTG MORA

(W) Paul Allor (A) Katherine Lobo (CA) Dan Mora

THE LEGENDARY OMEGA RANGERS defended the universe from evil thousands of years ago, the six of them using their elemental powers to protect others from sinister forces. But that all changed when one key member turned on the others, seduced by the death-defying powers of the Rangers' greatest foe. How does this Ranger connect to what's locked in the mysterious Omega Vault in Safehaven so many millennia later, as everything converges in the highly-anticipated CHARGE TO 100? In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

PrintWatch: AMAZING FANTASY #1000 2ND PTG MCNIVEN VAR

(W) Kurt Busiek, Various (A) Jim Cheung, Various (CA) Steve McNiven

The comic that brought you SPIDER-MAN hits issue #1000! We're going big to celebrate in this, our thousandth issue of AMAZING FANTASY! An ALL-STAR roster of creators – Anthony Falcone, Dan Slott, Ho Che Anderson, Jonathan Hickman, Kurt Busiek, Michael Cho, Neil Gaiman, Rainbow Rowell, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Jim Cheung, Marco Checchetto, Olivier Coipel, Ryan Stegman, Steve McNiven, Terry Dodson, Todd Nauck, and more – are coming together to celebrate Peter Parker and Spider-Man's birthdays! RATED T On Sale: 10/12/22

PrintWatch: ALL-OUT AVENGERS 1 GREG LAND 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620379600112

(W) Derek Landy (A/CA) Greg Land

INTRODUCING: THE ALL-NEW AVENGERS SERIES THAT STARTS IN THE MIDDLE OF THE EXPLOSIVE ACTION AND RACES TO A SHOCKING CLIMAX!

An alien attack. A missing piece of wormhole tech. A city warped, its citizens transformed into hideous creatures loyal to an Empress from the far side of the universe. And a certain Captain Marvel, looking to her fellow Avengers with murderous intent… Plunge into the action and take a deep breath because you will not be allowed up for air as a thrilling new series kicks off in the strongest, strangest way possible. Price: $3.99 On Sale: 10/19/22