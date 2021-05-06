PrintWatch: Batman/Fortnite and Shadecraft Get More Printings

PrintWatch: Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4 is going back to press with a Mikel Janín recolored cover. This reprint will be polybagged, include a digital code for the Fortnite item and unlike the first printing, will not be returnable. Not as if anyone will be returning the first printings. It will be on sale on June the 8th.

It's notable that the first printing FOC was extended after the first issue hit stores, and retailers upped their numbers as a result. Looks like it wasn't enough, and a month before the fourth issue goes on sale, it's already going back to the printers.

PrintWatch: Multiple issues of Shadecraft by Skyward creators Joe Henderson (showrunner of Netflix's Lucifer) and Lee Garbett (Captain Marvel) have sold out yet again at the distributor level, prompting Image Comics to rush order reprints of both issues #1 and #2. The #1 reprint cover will be a color variation on the art collaboration by Jock and Garbett and the #2 reprint will feature new cover artwork by Garbett.

"We are THRILLED to send Shadecraft back to print!" said Henderson and Garbett. "Zadie's story is a labor of love, and to see so many people enjoying her adventure is just wonderful! Guess all that time being scared of our own shadows paid off…"

In Shadecraft, readers meet Zadie Lu, who is afraid of her own shadow. She's a teenager, so she REALLY should have grown out of it by now, right? But something weird is happening in her small town. Zadie could swear the shadows are coming to life. Watching her. Trying to KILL her. But how do you fight something you can't even touch? And how does all of this tie into her FAMILY, of all things? Shadecraft caught the early attention of Hollywood heavyweights at Netflix. The streaming platform preemptively picked up Shadecraft for a TV development deal with Henderson onboard to co-write the pilot with Georgia Lee and Garbett attached as a producer.

Shadecraft #1, third printing by Jock and Garbett (Diamond Code MAR219112) and Shadecraft #2, second printing by Garbett (Diamond Code MAR219111) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shadecraft #3 first printing will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, May 26th.