PrintWatch: Batman & Joker, Lazarus Planet, Nightcrawlers Gets Seconds PrintWatch: Batman & Joker, Lazarus Planet, Nightcrawlers, West Moon Chronicle and Road Trip To Hell all get second printings.

PrintWatch: Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #4 and Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution #1 from DC Comics, Nightcrawlers #1 from Marvel Comics, and West Moon Chronicle #1 and Road Trip To Hell #1 from Scout Comics have all gone to second printings. No covers aside from the Scout Comics titles yet, but here ara the solicitations.

PrintWatch: Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #4 second printing will feature an inks-only black-and-white version of Silvestri's main cover from issue #4, and will be published on the 21st of March. This follows on the heels of Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo Enemy Of My Enemy edition, reprinting the first three issues

PrintWatch: Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution #1 Second Printing will have a recoloured version of the issue's main cover by David Marquez and will be published on the 21st of March

PrintWatch: Nightcrawlers #1 2nd printing will have a Leinil Yu cover and on sale on the 29th of March.

PrintWatch: West Moon Chronicle #1 by Frank Jun Kim and Joe Bocardo will get a second printing on the 29th of March. Road Trip To Hell #1 by Nicole D'Andria and Monika Maccagni will get a second printing for the 22nd of March.

BATMAN & THE JOKER THE DEADLY DUO #4 Second Printing (MR) (W/A/CA) Marc Silvestri

TRAINing day! Batman and The Joker's ability to function as a team is put to the biggest test yet as they are dropped out of the sky and into a moving train! Will their alliance hold together, even if the speeding locomotive does not? Meanwhile, the Dark Knight has enlisted the help of Nightwing and Catwoman to help with his investigation, but with more pieces of Gordon being shipped to GCPD headquarters, by the time they find any clues, will there even be enough of the commissioner left to save? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/21/2023

LAZARUS PLANET NEXT EVOLUTION #1 (ONE SHOT) Second Printing (CA) David Marquez

HEROES WILL BE FORGED! Written by Ram V, Brandon T. Snider, Chuck Brown, and Delilah S. Dawson Art by Lalit Kumar, Laura Braga, Alitha Martinez and Mark Morales, and Ro Stein Good and bad, yin and yang…all sides of humanity will be transformed by the Lazarus event…and in the DC Universe one thing's for sure: heroes will always rise. In this special we'll explore some of the amazing new powers gifted to the freedom fighters of the future…and we'll see what perils these villain-vanquishing virtuosos will face. What secret does Flatline seek from the heart of Talia al Ghul's HQ? Can Red Canary bring order to an out-of-control city? What secret does the heroic Dead Eye hold that will haunt him forever? And enter into a brand-new legend with the fantastic debut of Vigil! Retail:$4.99 In-Store Date: 3/21/2023

NIGHTCRAWLERS 1 LEINIL YU 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [SIN]

Ten years into a twisted future, MR SINISTER unleashes his private army of assassins: THE LEGION OF THE NIGHT. Meet WAGNERINE, commanding this killer crew of brainwashed hybrids, each one a genetic mix of NIGHTCRAWLER and another one of Marvel's most murderous mutants! Mysterious forces seek to break Sinister's control over these fatal fanatics – to turn them AGAINST HIM. But who are they? And what are their true motives…? Enter MOTHER RIGHTEOUS… and a meeting of the most powerful players in the Universe… On Sale 03/29/2023

WEST MOON CHRONICLE #1 2ND PTG

JAN238370

(W) Frank Jun Kim (A/CA) Joe Bocardo

The elusive creatures of mud and blood known as the dokkaebi live just off of Route 4 in east Texas, in the ancient pine forest known as the Tanglechase. Joon-Ho, a Korean immigrant with a shadowy past, and his estranged grandson Jae-Sun are the only people in the nearby town of Vane who know the true nature of the dokkaebi. Together, they must figure out what's causing the creatures to turn hostile. Perhaps it has something to do with the interdimensional portal at the heart of the Tanglechase, for it is from here that the past comes knocking, demanding a reckoning from both men.In Shops: Mar 29, 2023 SRP: $4.99

ROAD TRIP TO HELL #1 2ND PTG

JAN238369

(W) Nicole D'Andria (A/CA) Monika Maccagni

Francis Rhoades has had a life full of hardship, but things get even worse when he learns that his father is Satan himself. Now aware of his heritage, Francis quickly discovers his father has died-and named him the new king of Hell! The catch? All the damned have escaped from Hell. If one of them can kill Francis before he can reach the netherworld himself, that soul will become the new leader of Hell! With the demonic legions in pursuit, Francis will need to rely on his own special power to survive… along with an angelic ally sent by God themself!In Shops: Mar 22, 2023 SRP: $4.99