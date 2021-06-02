PrintWatch: Batman/Scooby-Doo Mysteries Gets An Extravaganza

PrintWatch: The first two issues of the Batman/Scooby-Doo Mysteries comic book series from DC Comics are getting a combined second printing as The Batman/Scooby-Doo Mysteries Extravaganza #1-2. The first issue by Ivan Cohen and Dario Brizuela, and a second issue by Sholly Fisch and Randy Elliot, the volume will FOC this weekend and will go on sale for June the 29th at $4.99.

With a cover based on the first issue, with Dario Brizuela's artwork just given a little more blue shadow shading than the original to make it slightly spookier or something like that.

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #1

(W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Randy Elliott

It's an all-new, all-ages series that teams the Dark Knight with Scooby-Doo and the sleuths of Mystery Inc.! When Batman discovers his original purple gloves have gone missing, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo travel back in time to Batman's Year One era to solve the case! Will this "Glove Story" have a happy ending? Retail: $2.99

BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #2 (OF 12)

(W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Randy Elliott

Scooby-Doo and Batman team up to solve the mystery of a ghost who's haunting the Batcave! Even if the ghost turns out to be a fake, that still doesn't answer the real question: How did someone get into the Batcave to stage the phony phantom—and does it mean Batman's foes have cracked the secret of his true identity?! Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 5/11/2021

DC Comics launched Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries as a new digital comic book series in March, published in print back in April, as a new series of 24 original team-up stories between the citizens of Gotham and members of Mystery, Inc. It is also the only DC Comics publication that is holding the line at $2.99 right now. AMong the bug publisher, only Spawn matches that price point.