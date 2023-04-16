PrintWatch: Briar #4 & Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 Gets Second Back to the printers for a couple of comics this week. Marvel sends Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 back for seconds along with Briar #4 from Boom.

PrintWatch: Back to the printers for a couple of comics this week. Marvel Comics sends Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 back for a second printing along with Briar #4 from Boom Studios, both for May.

PrintWatch: BRIAR #4 (OF 4) 2ND PTG

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB239487

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) German Garcia

Grendrid, the only surviving remnant of the sleeping beauty's past, seeks Briar's blood! Even the seemingly impenetrable city of Windcross and its king Rodion can't protect our hero and her companions Spider and Roop. The relentless Deadcrawl and his nine assassins hunt at Grendrid's behest, and it will take everything Briar and her allies have to survive. Will they all make it out alive, perhaps with even a scrap of happy ending? And will Spider finally reveal her connection to Briar's past?In Shops: May 10, 2023 Final Orders Due: Apr 17, 2023 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 2ND PTG KEV WALKER VAR

MARVEL COMICS

FEB239644

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A/CA) Kev Walker

WHO ARE THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY?

One year ago, the Guardians of the Galaxy were destroyed. Their optimistic future shattered by the betrayal of one of their own. Now they ride the space lanes of a lawless corner of the galaxy, trying to outrun their tragedy. Can they rediscover their heroism and humanity on the bleakest frontier? Can they forgive the failures of their past? Or will they fade into the dark, eternally unforgiven? Writers JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY (CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY) team up with artist KEV WALKER (PREDATOR) for a Guardians story like no other!

Rated T+In Shops: May 24, 2023 Final Orders Due: Apr 23, 2023 SRP: $4.99

And covers from previous Printwatches:

Printwatch: DOCTOR STRANGE 1 ALEX ROSS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620534900112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 4/17/23

On Sale: 5/17/23

Printwatch: PLANET OF THE APES 1 JOSHUA CASSARA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620515800112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 4/17/23

On Sale: 5/17/23