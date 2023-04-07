PrintWatch: Doctor Strange, Planet Of The Apes & Vicious Circle PrintWatch: Marvel is sending Doctor Strange #1 and Planet Of The Apes #1 back to second printings, as well as the previously announced Spider-Man #7

PrintWatch: Marvel is sending Doctor Strange #1 and Planet Of The Apes #1 back to second printings, as well as the previously announced Spider-Man #7 which also has a 1:25 variant, with the first appearance of Spider-Boy, all for the 17th of May.

DOCTOR STRANGE 1 ALEX ROSS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620534900112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 4/17/23

On Sale: 5/17/23

PLANET OF THE APES 1 JOSHUA CASSARA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620515800112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 4/17/23

On Sale: 5/17/23

SPIDER-MAN #7 LUCIANO VECCHIO SECOND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620327700712

Price: $3.99

FOC Date: 4/17/23

On Sale: 5/17/23

SPIDER-MAN #7 HUMBERTO RAMOS SECOND PRINTING RATIO VIRGIN VARIANT (1:25)

UPC: 75960620327700716

Price: $3.99

FOC Date: 4/17/23

On Sale: 5/17/23

PrintWatch: Boom Studios is also sending A Vicious Circle #1, the first issue in a prestige 3-issue original series from Lee Bermejo, Mattson Tomlin, and Becca Carey back to print after selling out with a new cover by Andrea Sorrentino, coming to comic shops for the 3rd of May. "There's perhaps nothing more fitting for a time travel story than announcing another printing!" said Filip Sablik, President, Publishing & Sales, Boom Studios. "With A Vicious Circle, Tomlin, Bermejo, and Carey have created an absolute blockbuster graphic storytelling event, which is still onboarding new fans and one which they will want to read and re-read for years to come!"

VICIOUS CIRCLE #1 (OF 3) 2ND PTG SORRENTINO (MR)

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

NOV228260

(W) Mattson Tomlin (A) Lee Bermejo (CA) Andrea Sorrentino

Iconic artist Lee Bermejo (Batman: Damned, Joker) partners with director and screenwriter Mattson Tomlin (Batman: The Imposter)! Shawn Thacker is a trained assassin from the future who seeks revenge on the only other man with his affliction-each life they take forces them both to travel between vastly different past and future eras. Spanning from 22nd century Tokyo to 1950s New Orleans to the Cretaceous Era and beyond, the two mortal rivals are locked in a battle of wills that spans millions of years, all to alter the course of history. With each time period, Lee Bermejo adjusts his artistic style to pay homage to luminary comics artists and historical master painters, all presented in a prestige, oversized format!In Shops: May 03, 2023 SRP: $9.99

PrintWatch: We also have covers from previously PrintWatched title Venom: Lethal Protector II #1 with a Paulo Siqueira 2nd Printing Variant and a 1:25 Venom: Lethal Protector II #1 Paulo Siqueira 2nd Printing.