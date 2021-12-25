PrintWatch: Crimson Reign #1, Hellions #18 Apache Delivery Service #1

PrintWatch: Two Marvel Comics titles go back to second printings, as does one from Dark Horse Comics. Ho ho ho.

PrintWatch: The first is Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1 with a cover by Philip Tan, with an additional 1:25 variant by Stephen Segovia, for the 9th of February.

AFTER THE DAWN… COMES THE REIGN! The story that began with WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS continues in Charles Soule and Steven Cummings' STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1! This second installment of the trilogy sees Qi'ra and Crimson Dawn begin their plan to reshape the Star Wars Galaxy during the Age of Rebellion. Featuring the return of beloved characters, shocking twists, epic feats of the Force and a story that will reach from Star Wars' darkest underworld all the way to the Imperial palace on Coruscant, Crimson Reign is a Star Wars saga like no other!

PrintWatch: The second is Hellions #18 with a cover by Leinil Francis Yu, with an additional 1:25 variant by Steven Cummings, for the 2nd of February.

HELLIONS NO MORE! Orphan-Maker has committed a horrible crime. As he faces the ultimate penalty, the cracks in the team are on full display in the final issue of Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia's HELLIONS. Secrets, betrayals, alliances and loss all come to the surface as the fallout of Orphan-Maker's actions threatens to end all the Hellions have worked toward! Plus: Madelyne Pryor's long-awaited return in a decision that will rock the foundation of Krakoa!

PrintWatch: And from Dark Horse, Apache Delivery Service #1 by Matt Kindt, Tyler Jenkins has sold out ahead of its publication on January 5, 2022. So Dark Horse Comics has announced a second printing, featuring a cover by Ben Dewey.

Two haunted men are on a hunt in the jungles of Vietnam, searching for clues to a missing treasure trove of gold that was stolen from all over Asia by a Japanese general during World War II. Eventually they find a series of hidden caves in the mountains near the coast. Bodies start showing up-murder victims and mutilated corpses. There is a rumor that the caves and gold are protected by terrifying witches that have been living in the cave system for thousands of years. As our warriors travel deeper into the mystery, they learn more disturbing facts about each other and become paranoid of one another as they get closer and closer to the gold, while, at the same time, a bizarre serial killer is hunting them down.