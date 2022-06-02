PrintWatch: DC Reprints DC Vs Vampires In 3-In-1 Issues For $6 Each

PrintWatch: Due to popular demand, DC returns to the printer for the sold-out first six issues of DC vs. Vampires, returning to stores in two one-shots, each collecting three issues of the acclaimed superhero-meets-horror series. DC vs. Vampires: Coffin Edition collects DC vs. Vampires #1-3 in one single reprint volume. DC vs. Vampires: Coffin Edition arrives with a new cover by Carmine Di Giandomenico, seen below, and a $5.99 cover price. The originals would have cost $12 combined, so that works out at half price/

The DC vs. Vampires: Crypt Edition collects the subsequent three issues in the series, DC vs. Vampires #4-6, also in one single reprint volume. DC vs. Vampires: Crypt Edition will arrive with a new cover, to be revealed soon, and a $5.99 cover price. Both DC vs. Vampires: Coffin Edition and DC vs. Vampires: Crypt Edition will be on Final Order Cutoff on June 12, with an on-sale date of July 12. Here are the solicits of the comic books they cover;

DC VS VAMPIRES #1 (OF 12) CVR A OTTO SCHMIDT

(W) James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Otto Schmidt

The Justice League has long protected Earth from all manner of foreign and alien invaders over the years, always keeping a vigilant eye to the skies for the next threat. But what if the threat was already walking the Earth…hiding in plain sight…watching…waiting for their moment to strike… In the tradition of DCeased comes a terrifying new series from the twisted minds of James Tynion IV (Nice House on the Lake; Something is Killing the Children), Matthew Rosenberg (The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox; 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank; Hawkeye), and Otto Schmidt that will tear the Justice League apart in their war with the undead!

DC VS VAMPIRES #2 (OF 12) CVR A OTTO SCHMIDT

(W) James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Otto Schmidt

The war for the very survival of the human race has begun! A mysterious new vampire lord has already put a plan in motion to conquer the Earth, and the first step is—destroy the Justice League! But the World's Greatest Detective might be Earth's last hope, and it's time for the Bat-Family to hunt!

DC VS VAMPIRES #3 (OF 12) CVR A OTTO SCHMIDT

(W) James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Otto Schmidt

Vampires are hunting on the streets of Gotham City as the coming undead plague makes its first move. Batman's investigation into the disappearance of Andrew Bennett takes him into the sewers beneath the Hall of Justice, where he makes a stunning discovery! And the fall of another hero means the war for Earth has begun!

DC VS VAMPIRES #4 (OF 12) CVR A OTTO SCHMIDT

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Matthew Rosenberg (CA) Otto Schmidt

Batman has confirmed who in the Justice League has been turned into a vampire…but can he make his move before the Justice League is turned against him? It's hero versus hero in this blood-drenched chapter…with clues to who the new Vampire King might be!

DC VS VAMPIRES #5 (OF 12) CVR A TREVOR HAIRSINE

(W) James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Otto Schmidt (CA) Trevor Hairsine

The future of the world is at stake as a battle to the death ensues between Batman and Hal Jordan! Will the vampiric Green Lantern be too much for the Dark Knight? Will the future of humanity be in the hands of…Jayna, vampire slayer? The bloody, bestselling series continues!

DC VS VAMPIRES #6 (OF 12) CVR A OTTO SCHMIDT

(W) James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Otto Schmidt

Batman gets the upper hand on the vampires who have infiltrated the Justice League…but the Vampire King finally reveals himself, and it will be the most jaw-dropping moment of 2022! The shocking, bestselling series reaches its blood-drenched halfway point!

