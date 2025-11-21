Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man | Tagged: 1776, frank miller, High Strangeness, nova, Predator: Badlands, printwatch, punisher

Printwatch: Frank Miller's Nova, 1776, Spider-Man, Predator & Punisher

Printwatch: Frank Miller's Nova Centurion, 1776, Amazing Spider-Man, Predator Badlands, Punisher and High Strangeness get new printings

PrintWatch brings us second printings for 1776, Amazing Spider-Man, Predator Badlands, Punisher Red Band from Marvel Comics and High Strangeness from Oni Press.

PrintWatch: 1776 #1 gets a second printing with a David Nakayama variant cover and a 1:15 Phil Jiminez virgin variant for the 7th of January 2026.

PrintWatch: Amazing Spider-Man #15 gets a second printing with a Todd Nauck variant cover and a 1:25 Pepe Larraz virgin variant for the 7th of January 2026 as well.

PrintWatch: Nova: Centurion #1 gets a second printing with an Ivan Shavrin variant cover and a 1:25 Frank Miller virgin variant for the 14th of January 2026.

PrintWatch: Predator Badlands #1 gets a second printing with a Juan Ferreyra variant cover and a 1:25 Cafu virgin variant for the 14th of January 2026. And no covers yet but Punisher: Red Band #3 gets a second printing with a Marco Checchetto variant cover and a 1:25 Philip Tan virgin variant, both polybagged, for the 21st of January 2026.

PrintWatch: High Strangeness #1 gets a third printing with a Jock variant cover, though allocations may occur for the 17th of December, 2025.

HIGH STRANGENESS #1 (OF 5) 3rd PTG Allocations May Occur

(W) Chris Condon, Daniel Noah (A) Dave Chisholm (CA) Jock

SpectreVision, the genre-distorting production company co-founded by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah, joins forces with Oni Press and a rotating cast of premier comics talents for an unprecedented excursion into HIGH STRANGENESS—a brand-new series influenced by real, documented cases of paranormal phenomena, to reveal the liminal spaces where reality and hallucination and science and mythology give way to cosmic wonder and existential terror . . . In the first double-sized, prestige format chapter: Writer, producer, and real-life experiencer Daniel Noah joins acclaimed writer Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine, That Texas Blood) and Ringo Award–winning artist Dave Chisholm (Plague House) for an unexpected encounter with the Men in Black . . . Chicago, 1967. Magazine writer Harry Kean is dispatched to rural Indiana to investigate the sudden disappearance of Becky Plume, a local teenager who stepped into the national spotlight with staggering photographic evidence of a recent UFO sighting. Frustrated to leave his developing stories in Chicago—and the wife he's hoping to win back—Harry sets off to expose a hoax but instead finds himself in a labyrinth of high strangeness involving a missing girl, her boyfriend, a UFO, and some mysterious black-clad visitors circling at the perimeter of a mystery more vast than Harry could possibly imagine. Told across five interconnected, prestige-format issues that will interlock to reveal an ambitious, dimension-spanning finale, each chapter of HIGH STRANGENESS also includes a feature-length essay by podcaster and researcher Jim Perry (Euphomet) on the historical facts and documentary evidence underpinning the phenomena detailed in each issue. Retail:

$7.99

