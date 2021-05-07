PrintWatch: Heroes Reborn, Nocterra, Star Wars, Magic The Gathering

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics has a bunch of second prints coming through the pipeline. They include:

Beta Ray Bill #2

Heroes Reborn #1

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters: Alpha #1

The Marvels #1

Venom #34

Two of the books, Black Widow #6 and The Marvels #1 have additional second print tiered variants, at 1:25 ratios. No covers yet.

PrintWatch: From Boom Studios, Magic #2 and Proctor Valley Road #1 also get second printings for the 2nd of June. No covers yet.

PrintWatch: While Scott Snyder, Tony S. Daniel, and Tomeu Morey's Nocterra #2 gets a third printing and #3 gets a second printing from Image Comics. And, thankfully, covers for both,

NOCTERRA #2 3RD PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR218002

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Tomeu Morey (A/CA) Tony S. Daniel

"FULL THROTTLE DARK," Part Two-Val brings her passengers to their first truckstop – the Neon Grove! But with her brother getting worse by the minute, and dark forces in hot pursuit, our ferryman finds herself faced with a grave decision.In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

Final Orders Due: May 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99