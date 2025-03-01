Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: ,

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics Cancels Second Printings

PrintWatch: Marvel Cancels Second Printings for Hellhunters, Legacy Of Vader, Wolverine and Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Marvel Comics halts second printings for key titles, sparking industry speculation.
  • Cancelled titles include Hellhunters, Star Wars: Legacy Of Vader, Wolverine, and Spider-Man.
  • Second printings had unique variant covers now unavailable to collectors.
  • Changes hint at Marvel's revised demand levels for reprints.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics has cancelled a number of second printings of titles that were planned to be republished in March. It may be they just didn't get the numbers they expected to justify it. But for so many to be cut all at once suggests that there is a new cut-off level or demand being imposed on such internally. Here are the second printings and covers that would have been, for Hellhunters, Star Wars: Legacy Of Vader, Wolverine and Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Hellhunters #2
Hellhunters #2

HELLHUNTERS #2 ADAM GORHAM 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

 

  • STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #1 DERRICK CHEW 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
  • STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #1 RAMON ROSANAS RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

 

  • WOLVERINE #6 MARTIN COCCOLO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (DCP)
  • YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #2 LEONARDO ROMERO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
  • YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #2 LUCIANO VECCHIO RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

This is how we previously reported it:

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Wolverine #6 to a second printing for the 20th of March, with the cover featuring the last page reveal drawn by Martin Coccolo, Bleeding Cool talked about yesterday. They are really rubbing your nose in this now.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is also sending this week's Star Wars: Legacy Of Vader #1 for a second printing with a cover by Derrick Chew and a 1:25 cover by Ramon Rosanas for the 20th of March.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending both the first and second issues of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 and #2 back for second printings with Leonardo Romero covers for both, a Marvel Animation Virgin 1:25 cover for #1 and a Luciano Vecchio Virgin 1:25 cover for #2, all for the 20th of March

PrintWatch: Hellhunters #2 gets a second printing with a cover by Adam Gorham for the 16th of March.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.