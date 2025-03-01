Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: printwatch, wolverine

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics Cancels Second Printings

PrintWatch: Marvel Cancels Second Printings for Hellhunters, Legacy Of Vader, Wolverine and Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics has cancelled a number of second printings of titles that were planned to be republished in March. It may be they just didn't get the numbers they expected to justify it. But for so many to be cut all at once suggests that there is a new cut-off level or demand being imposed on such internally. Here are the second printings and covers that would have been, for Hellhunters, Star Wars: Legacy Of Vader, Wolverine and Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man.

HELLHUNTERS #2 ADAM GORHAM 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #1 DERRICK CHEW 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #1 RAMON ROSANAS RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

WOLVERINE #6 MARTIN COCCOLO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (DCP)

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #2 LEONARDO ROMERO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #2 LUCIANO VECCHIO RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

This is how we previously reported it:

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Wolverine #6 to a second printing for the 20th of March, with the cover featuring the last page reveal drawn by Martin Coccolo, : Marvel Comics is sending Wolverine #6 to a second printing for the 20th of March, with the cover featuring the last page reveal drawn by Bleeding Cool talked about yesterday. They are really rubbing your nose in this now. PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is also sending this week's Star Wars: Legacy Of Vader #1 for a second printing with a cover by Derrick Chew and a 1:25 cover by Ramon Rosanas for the 20th of March. PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending both the first and second issues of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 and #2 back for second printings with Leonardo Romero covers for both, a Marvel Animation Virgin 1:25 cover for #1 and a Luciano Vecchio Virgin 1:25 cover for #2, all for the 20th of March PrintWatch: Hellhunters #2 gets a second printing with a cover by Adam Gorham for the 16th of March.

